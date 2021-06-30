Sculptural candle holders are all the rage

7 sculptural candle holders to seriously up your tablescaping game

Posted by for Home

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Wherever your candle flame lies, opt for a chic vessel for yours to call home. 

Once you’ve bought a deliciously scented candle, or indeed a pretty and scentless candle if you prefer, you might care to spare a thought for the candle holders that are in equal parts art as they are hosts for your favourite wicks.

There’s a whole world of cool sculptural candle holders that your interior-loving self would approve of, whether it’s statement-making in and of itself or a pared-back home for your go-to wicks.     

The best part about investing in a sculptural candle holder is that they work with everything. In fact, they look best in a home when clashed against a clutch of other cool candles. There’s actually very little that they can’t work with.  

Alongside your sculptural candles and your hand-painted candles, dial it up with a sculptural candle holder. These are a few of our favourites.

Images: courtesy of brands.

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Topics

Share this article