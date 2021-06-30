All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Wherever your candle flame lies, opt for a chic vessel for yours to call home.
Once you’ve bought a deliciously scented candle, or indeed a pretty and scentless candle if you prefer, you might care to spare a thought for the candle holders that are in equal parts art as they are hosts for your favourite wicks.
There’s a whole world of cool sculptural candle holders that your interior-loving self would approve of, whether it’s statement-making in and of itself or a pared-back home for your go-to wicks.
The best part about investing in a sculptural candle holder is that they work with everything. In fact, they look best in a home when clashed against a clutch of other cool candles. There’s actually very little that they can’t work with.
Alongside your sculptural candles and your hand-painted candles, dial it up with a sculptural candle holder. These are a few of our favourites.
Five and Dime Knot zebra sculptural candle holder
In a cool black and white shade, this candle holder will look best when amped up with a coloured candle. The hot pink is a surefire win and so too will blue and yellow.
Shop Five and Dime Knot zebra sculptural candle holder at Trouva, £64
Graham & Green white octopus candlestick holder
This cool and oceanic candle holder is shaped like an octopus and has space for four wonderful wicks on its tentacles.
Bax & Gore The Wiggles candlestick holder
These small and sweet candle holders would make for a perfect gift for the interior-lover in your life.
Shop Bax & Gore The Wiggles candlestick holder at The Drop, £25
Hay soft candleholder
This cool and quirky candle holder from Danish export Hay would make a seriously cool home for even the most pared-back of wicks.
&klevering glass candle holder
With an old-worldy feel, this tapered candle holder is perfect for those who like an eclectic homescape.
Shop &klevering glass candle holder at Not Another Bill, £45
Lesser-Spotted Scandi painted sculptural candle holders
Brimming with Scandi sensibility, this line-up of kaleidoscopic candle holders are just crying out to be collected. Pair with clashing candles for optimal interiors style points.
Shop Lesser-Spotted Scandi painted sculptural candle holders, £19
Niko June Studio Glossy ceramic candlestick holder
This glossy and swirly candle holder is perfect for those who prefer a minimal home, but aren’t afraid to embrace a dose of colour when the time’s right.
Shop Niko June Studio Glossy ceramic candlestick holder at Selfridges, £70
