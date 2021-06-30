Once you’ve bought a deliciously scented candle, or indeed a pretty and scentless candle if you prefer, you might care to spare a thought for the candle holders that are in equal parts art as they are hosts for your favourite wicks.

There’s a whole world of cool sculptural candle holders that your interior-loving self would approve of, whether it’s statement-making in and of itself or a pared-back home for your go-to wicks.