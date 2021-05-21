Get ready to win some serious hostess points with this line-up of stylish dishes.
Hurrah – we can now resume our former status as the hostesses with the mostesses! But what does a good hostess need? Why, a picture-perfect kitchenware arsenal, of course!
For those of us who are looking forward to whipping up Ottolenghi-inspired summer salads, none comes closer to the top of the priority list than a stand-out serving bowl, alongside, of course, those frilly plates, statement place mats etc.
Luckily for you, we’ve scoured the market to find the most photo-worthy and stylish serving bowls money can buy, leaving you with more time to spend in the kitchen (or doing whatever else floats your boat).
Elnaz Nourizadeh Soul of Colours serving bowl
In a multitude of hues, we’re loving this swirly serving dish, which we’ll be using to host an equally colourful salad come summertime.
Shop Elnaz Nourizadeh Soul of Colours serving bowl at Anthropologie, £66
La Redoute Ariana speckled bowl
This shallow speckled bowl is a perfect option for serving crisps (dip on the side, totally optional) or fresh-from-the-oven bread to dip in some olive oil and balsamic.
PamaCrafts handmade and painted ceramic serving dish
For a picture-perfect homely serving bowl, look no further than this treasure, which is handmade and painted.
Shop PamaCrafts handmade and painted ceramic serving dish at Etsy, £18
Nkuku Karuma ceramic serving bowl
For those who opt for a more minimalist interior theme in their home, look to this classic blue and white bowl.
Att Pynta Jules handmade natural glazed serving bowl
This handmade ceramic bowl is a neutral-toned lover’s dream. We’ll be piling ours high with pasta and rice for our picturesque summer table.
Shop Jules handmade natural glazed serving bowl at Att Pynta, £16
Oliver Bonas Fiori Floral ceramic serving bowl
If summer were a bowl, it would look like this. A perfect addition to any kitchen cupboard, embrace fun and playful hues in your summer crockery line-up!
Shop Fiori Floral ceramic serving bowl at Oliver Bonas, £39.50
Truly footed star bowl
We’re going all kinds of starry-eyed for this serving bowl. A true star (sorry, not sorry) of the serving bowl game.
Images: courtesy of brands.