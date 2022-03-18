All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From plush velvet ottomans to minimalist designs with storage boxes, these storage beds are a must for those looking to declutter and organise their space.
There’s nothing more frustrating than looking around at a messy bedroom.
With clothes strewn from the laundry basket to the floor and shoes lined up around the perimeter of the room, you can be left with limited space and a room that feels smaller than it actually is.
One efficient way to combat this is by investing in a storage bed.
Ottoman beds or beds with storage boxes can massively help a room appear more spacious while providing an opportunity to clear away clutter, barely worn clothes and more by placing them underneath your bed – and our edit of storage beds will help you achieve the tidy clutter-free bedroom you desire.
Lenora sage green velvet double bed with storage
Store clothes, shoes and more in this Danetti double bed, which includes generous storage alongside plush velvet, making it both practical and stylish.
Shop Danetti Lenora sage green velvet double bed with storage
Get Laid Beds Oxford bed
Add a sophisticated touch to your bedroom with this handcrafted bed that features plenty of under-bed storage and is designed in natural tones that are rich, inviting and relaxing.
DFS Metz king storage bedframe
If you want to add a minimalist touch to your bedroom, this DFS bedframe leaves room for storage while giving a cosy and relaxing feeling.
Choice Furniture Superstore Oxford white ottoman storage bed
Keep it clean and simple with a Shaker-style bedframe. The Oxford bed includes an opening base that provides plenty of under-bed storage.
Shop Choice Furniture Superstore Oxford white ottoman storage bed at UFurnish, £405
Very Shire Beds Liberty memory divan bed with storage option
If you want options with your storage bed, this one will provide everything you need. From choosing the bed size to whether you want two or four drawers, create as much space as you desire with this bed from Very Shire Beds.
Shop Very Shire Beds Liberty memory divan bed with storage option, £479
Get Laid Beds platform bed
Choose between softwood and hardwood and a range of solid pine finishes from coffee bean to red forest when you buy this bed from Get Laid Beds, which is no fuss and perfectly crafted to give you a good night’s sleep.
Ikea Malm bed frame with 4 storage boxes
Ikea is known for its clean minimal designs – and this bed is the epitome of that, complete with four storage boxes.
Made Bahra double ottoman storage bed, washed blue cotton
Sleep peacefully in this Made double ottoman storage bed, which comes in a dreamy washed-blue hue and ample storage to hide all your bits and bobs.
Shop Made Bahra double ottoman storage bed, washed blue cotton, £675
Yark tall buttoned pink velvet king size ottoman storage bed
Pink is making a comeback and this Yark ottoman storage bed is the perfect way to incorporate it into your bedroom.
Shop Yark tall buttoned pink velvet king size ottoman storage bed, £499
Loaf tight space storage bed
If you have limited space in your bedroom, this tight space storage bed from Loaf is just for you thanks to its handy drawers and fixed fabric cover.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
Home and interiors
10 chic storage buys that will help declutter and organise your kitchen
Home and interiors
14 stylish storage ideas to keep all of your jewellery organised
Home and interiors
6 brilliant ways to organise your kitchen and keep it tidy for good
Home and interiors
9 chic shelving units to display your plants, trinkets, vases and more