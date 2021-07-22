All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Make that box of Kleenex cuter than ever before with one of these uber chic tissue box covers.
If you’ve found yourself increasingly reaching for the Kleenex since the pollen count sky-rocketed a few months ago, then you’ll jump for joy at the news that there are an onslaught of bejewelled and shockingly stylish tissue box covers making their way into the homeware realm.
Endorsed by Susan Alexandra, the purveyor of the beaded bags beloved by the fashion crowd, and swiftly followed by a cohort of others, these tissue box covers are a sight to behold and may detract ever so subtly from the incessancy of your allergic sneezes.
Because, really, why wouldn’t you want to stare at a pretty tissue box all day, as opposed to a raggedy old piece of cardboard? Well, precisely.
Susan Alexandra Merry tissue box
You didn’t know you needed a beaded tissue box cover until now, did you? Susan Alexandra’s is among the chicest you’ll find.
Oka tortoiseshell tissue box holder
Match your tissue box cover to your sunglasses with this fun tortoiseshell cover; perfect for the maximalist in your life.
Pigeon and Poodle Redon tissue box holder
This gilded gold tissue box case is the perfect distraction from your sneezes: people will be too transfixed by its beauty to pay you any attention.
Shop Pigeon and Poodle Redon tissue box holder at Amara, £145
Crack Pots blue toile tissue box holder
A classic blue and white tissue box cover is, quite frankly, all of our interiors dreams come true.
Panda Superstore flowers and fabric tissue box holder
If Bridgerton did tissue box covers, they’d look very much like this embellished number.
Shop Panda Superstore flowers and fabric tissue box holder, £37
Rabitti 1969 Amsterdam leather tissue box
For the minimalist in your life, there’s no gift greater than a camel-toned leather tissue box cover.
Shop Rabitti 1969 Amsterdam leather tissue box at Matches Fashion, £198
Canora Grey Poulan tissue box cover
Too much is simply not a thing when it comes to homeware if you’re of the cluttercore mindset; this green furry number is proof.
Images: courtesy of brands.