If you’ve found yourself increasingly reaching for the Kleenex since the pollen count sky-rocketed a few months ago, then you’ll jump for joy at the news that there are an onslaught of bejewelled and shockingly stylish tissue box covers making their way into the homeware realm.

Endorsed by Susan Alexandra, the purveyor of the beaded bags beloved by the fashion crowd, and swiftly followed by a cohort of others, these tissue box covers are a sight to behold and may detract ever so subtly from the incessancy of your allergic sneezes.

Because, really, why wouldn’t you want to stare at a pretty tissue box all day, as opposed to a raggedy old piece of cardboard? Well, precisely.