The best UK subscription boxes to give as gifts this Christmas
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
These subscription services are the gifts that keep on giving, long after Christmas is over.
Christmas is, in many ways, about indulging in the more traditional pastimes of yesteryear. In the festive period we’re more likely to put down our phones in favour of a board game and revel in old-school activities like carol singing and even a spot of charades.
So, why not try this approach when it comes to Christmas gifts, too? Now, we’re not suggesting you hand over a wooden play horse to your best friend on the 25 December, but it’s been proven that receiving gifts through the post make people happy, so reverting back to snail mail could be the answer to your present-picking woes.
We’ve picked some of the most unique, beautifully designed and smile-inducing subscription boxes out there across a breadth of topics, from gin to stationery, to give you some Christmas gift inspiration – especially if you’ve been struggling to find something just right.
Whether you choose to send one box or a bundle, not only does it take the pressure off you a little bit, it’s the gift that will keep on giving after Christmas has come and gone.
For a natural wine enthusiast
Little Wine Club is a boutique wine subscription which specialises in mindfully farmed natural wines and creates a personalised connection between you and the incredible winemakers making waves in this industry from all over the world.
This is a great service for those interested in learning more about natural wine, as each delivery introduces you to new bottles and winemakers with information about them.
You can filter deliveries to include only vegan, organic or low sulphite wines and, of course, all packaging is eco-friendly.
Chose between two, four or six bottles a month, starting at £50
For a stationery fanatic
Created by OHH DEER, Papergang is like a monthly stationery club for those who love nothing more than getting some papery goodness delivered straight to their door.
Each box is designed with a different artist or illustrator, meaning no two are the same, and although the contents vary it usually contains the likes of greetings cards, notebooks, desk accessories and art prints.
What’s more, for every box sold Papergang works with Tree Aid to plant a tree.
A rolling monthly box is priced at £14 or you can opt for three months for £40.50
For a biscuit nibbler
Biscuiteers is known for crafting some of the prettiest biscuits in the business, making them not only a delicious but aesthetically appealing present to drop through a loved one’s door.
Their biscuits come in practically every theme you could imagine, from Beatrix Potter to 70s flower power, and each one is hand-decorated in the great icing hall.
The team will pick their favourite seasonal designs and send it off to the recipient within the first week of the month.
For an appreciator of beautiful things
Put simply, this is a collection of beautiful things. Expertly picked, every morsel of wonderfulness included in a Moi Meme box is designed to make you happy.
Think a celestially illustrated notebook or seashell patterned make-up bag next to exclusive beauty products and gorgeously wrapped chocolate.
Each box has a different theme, with past ones including ‘summer nights,’ ‘botanical’ and ‘the deep blue sea’.
A monthly subscription is £22.95 and can be gifted in one, three, six or 12 months
For a cheese scoffer
For those who truly love cheese, there can be nothing better than the prospect of four (sometimes five) exciting cheeses being delivered to your door every, single month.
The Cheese Geek knows its stuff and promises that in up to a year’s subscriptions you’ll never receive the same cheese twice.
We also love that it mixes die-hard favourites next to lesser-known cheeses, so you can try something entirely new and keep learning as you do. Each box has enough cheese in it to satisfy four to eight cheese lovers and free, chilled (very important) delivery is standard.
Rolling subscription is priced at £30 with options to extend to three, six or nine months
For a magazine fan
Look, we don’t mean to blow our own horns but if you do happen to have a Stylist fan in your midst, then our magazine subscription is a cost-efficient way to keep with up with the latest trends, news, fashions and features.
A printed subscription is priced at just £18 for an entire year, while the digital version allows you to pay per issue, £0.99 a time.
Images: Samuel Holt - Courtesy of brands