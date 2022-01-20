Summerill & Bishop’s dreamy tablecloths are perfect for Valentine’s Day
Take your date night to the next level with these heart-motif tablecloths.
Deciding what to do on Valentine’s Day can sometimes be quite a headache. From choosing what restaurant to dine at, which hotel to stay at, to staycation or not to staycation – the options and the cost of it all is truly endless.
But, what if I told you with a few home decor buys, you could create the perfect atmosphere for a romantic Valentine’s Day at home?
Renowned homeware brand Summerill & Bishop has just released a 100% linen tablecloth called Table for Two, which has been perfectly designed for a couple and will be the perfect addition to your at-home Valentine’s Day celebration.
The brand collaborated with Evie Henderson, founder of The Yellow World, to create the limited-edition capsule collection, which features a heart emblem superimposed multiple times on top of itself in different colours (in either blue, pink, yellow and red or pink, green, yellow and red).
“We designed Table for Two around our signature heart emblem – a nonchalant red heart that has proudly adorned Summerill & Bishop packaging and literature for years,” said Seb Bishop, CEO and creative director.
“It’s been our way of saying that love and care have been exactingly enacted at every turn, be it during the design process right down to the final stages of wrapping and handwriting notes that accompany every order.
“It was only natural to use this reference for our first tablecloth designed especially with Valentine’s Day in mind. The design is visually arresting, we wanted to create something that immediately grasps your gaze as you walk into the room, a little like when your partner walks into the room.”
Henderson said she was excited to collaborate with Summerill & Bishop and has been visiting the shop with her mum, who previously worked on a collaboration with the brand, “ever since I was a little girl”.
“So when [I was] offered the chance of creating something with them it was truly exciting and a dream project for me.”
With Valentine’s Day only a few weeks away, the new items couldn’t have come at a better time for someone planning the perfect tête-à-tête for their special someone.
It’s also possible for the tablecloth to accommodate a space big enough for four people for those looking to double date, and Summerill & Bishop provides a matching set of multi-coloured napkins to complete the look.
“At Summerill & Bishop we’ve always championed and celebrated the maker, the artisan and the individual,” says Bishop. “For over 27 years, we’ve been nurturing emerging talent and supporting young entrepreneurs and designers and so we are hugely excited to collaborate with Evie Henderson and The Yellow World on this tablecloth.”
Image credits: Summerill & Bishop