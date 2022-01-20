Henderson said she was excited to collaborate with Summerill & Bishop and has been visiting the shop with her mum, who previously worked on a collaboration with the brand, “ever since I was a little girl”.

“So when [I was] offered the chance of creating something with them it was truly exciting and a dream project for me.”

With Valentine’s Day only a few weeks away, the new items couldn’t have come at a better time for someone planning the perfect tête-à-tête for their special someone.

It’s also possible for the tablecloth to accommodate a space big enough for four people for those looking to double date, and Summerill & Bishop provides a matching set of multi-coloured napkins to complete the look.

“At Summerill & Bishop we’ve always championed and celebrated the maker, the artisan and the individual,” says Bishop. “For over 27 years, we’ve been nurturing emerging talent and supporting young entrepreneurs and designers and so we are hugely excited to collaborate with Evie Henderson and The Yellow World on this tablecloth.”

To shop the collection, visit Summerhill & Bishop’s website