There’s nothing more relaxing than watching the sunset.

There’s a sense of calm we often feel once we step away from our numerous gadgets and take in the natural beauty of our surroundings – a sunset being a prime example – but for many of us, taking time out of our day to do this is rare.

Luckily, there are many ways to incorporate the beautiful colours of the sunset into our decor – and with sunset hues predicted to be a big trend for 2023 we’ve found nine home accessories that’ll help give your home the sunset vibes you’re after.