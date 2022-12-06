During the cold, winter months, take inspiration from the sunset with these calming yet vibrant hues.
There’s nothing more relaxing than watching the sunset.
There’s a sense of calm we often feel once we step away from our numerous gadgets and take in the natural beauty of our surroundings – a sunset being a prime example – but for many of us, taking time out of our day to do this is rare.
Luckily, there are many ways to incorporate the beautiful colours of the sunset into our decor – and with sunset hues predicted to be a big trend for 2023 we’ve found nine home accessories that’ll help give your home the sunset vibes you’re after.
Schönbuch 'cinema' bookend, yellow
Elevate your bookcase with this vibrant bookend from Schönbuch. Cut from clear yellow glass, the bookends allow light to filter through and will add a dynamic feel to your bookshelf.
Sass & Belle golden sunset shelf
Your trinkets will hang beautifully on this Sass & Belle sunset shelf, thanks to the minimalist desgn in a particularly cheery shade of yellow.
Polspotten Roman vase, set of 4
Bring an architectural feel to your space with this chic set of vases from Polspotten. This set consists of four metal vases, in a range of shapes and colours, which come together to create a cheerful and colourful set.
Dunelm carved fur throw
Crafted with curved faux fur material on one side and a ribbed design and a smooth silky feel on the reverse, this throw is soft, cosy and comes in a gorgeous brown shade that will add warmth and comfort to your living space.
Pink Pineapple Home & Gifts sunburst tufted cotton cushion
This sunburst cushion is sure to bring a smile to everybody’s face.
Shop Pink Pineapple Home & Gifts sunburst tufted cotton cushion at Not On The High Street, £25
Oliver Bonas Issey mustard yellow velvet fringed cushion cover
Add a tactile feel to your home with this Oliver Bonas soft yellow velvet cushion with lilac fringing.
Shop Oliver Bonas Issey mustard yellow velvet fringed cushion cover, £28
Maison Margaux Formentera dinner plate
Add a standout piece to your tableware collection with this stunning handprinted swirl dinner plate by Maison Margaux. The design features a beautiful papaya orange pattern, which is guaranteed to add a touch of colour and elegance to your dining experience.
Shop Maison Margaux Formentera dinner plate at The Homeware Outlet, £28.80
H&M stoneware mug
Dopamine decor is a trend we’re all loving right now, and you can embrace it with this subtle H&M Home stoneware mug in a burnt orange shade.
House of Rituals bamboo cotton hand towel
Ditch towels in muted shades in favour of this stunning bamboo cotton hand towel.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
