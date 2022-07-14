Coastalcore lovers – get ready to fall in love with this brand new laid-back collection of surfer homeware from IKEA.
This summer has been all about coastalcore. Whether you’ve been embodying the Coastal Grandmother and swanning around in loose linens and filling your home with rattan and shades of beige, or you’ve hopped about the crustaceancore trend and fallen in love with homeware covered in sea critters, coastalcore is officially the trend of the season.
Now, there’s a brand new offshoot of coastalcore to try — introducing surfercore. And with IKEA’s new surf home collection, it’s never been easier to bring a beachy feel into your home — minus the sand.
The laid-back surfer-inspired collection, designed in collaboration with pro surfers Rob Machado and Kassia Meador, is both soothing and stylish, leaving you feeling like you’re gazing out at the open blue ocean. Plus, these sustainable pieces are designed with recycled materials, so they won’t just remind you of the natural world, they’ll contribute to its protection, too.
“The IKEA design approach plus Rob and Kassia’s vast experience in living as surfers make for a collection that is not only sustainable, but also functional,” explains IKEA designer Wiebke Braasch.
Ready to hit the waves? Here are a few of our favourite pieces from this dreamy, beachy collection.
KÅSEBERGA handplane for bodysurfing
Want to try your hand at surfing? Try a handplane. This mini surfboard will help you glide across the waves without the need of more serious equipment. Plus, it looks great as a piece of decor, too.
“If you live far from the ocean, we still hope that the board finds a place in your home with its soft and decorative shapes – and awaken a dream of one day experiencing the magical feeling of gliding weightlessly over the water,” say designers Mikael Axelsson and Rob Machado.
KÅSEBERGA Yoga matThis zen, cork yoga mat is made with all-natural materials. Bring it with you to the beach for a quick flow, or use it in your home. Not only is this grippy mat great for your yoga practice, it will also look great in the corner of your room. It is, as Axelsson and Machado note, “so decorative that you can have it on display.”
KÅSEBERGA Coffee table
Complete with curved shapes and a minimalist structure, this sleek coffee table will instantly remind you of — well — a surfboard. Made with stylish bamboo and black metal, it’s a unique, modern piece that will look great in any room — whether you’re a seasoned surfer or not.
KÅSEBERGA Frame with poster
Add a pop of subtle colour to your walls with this breezy, minimalist surfer print. Featuring a delicate sketch of a surfer on the waves at sunset, this modern print is a must-have.
KÅSEBERGA flatwoven rug
You can’t bring the sand inside, but you can bring in this soft yellow woven rug. Made with recycled polyester and covered in a subtle palm tree pattern, this is one piece that you can show off and feel great about at the same time.
KÅSEBERGA handmade lamp shade
Try this gorgeous rattan bamboo lampshade, to add some beachy ambience to any space. This one definitely passes the vibe check.
KÅSEBERGA pegboard
Whether you love to surf or you simply want to live the surfer lifestyle, this handy pegboard can hold everything from your bags to your keys to your surfboard. Axelsson and Machado add: “It’s a great added bonus that everything is made of durable and natural bamboo.”
KÅSEBERGA Cool basket
This chic little bamboo basket is great for picnics or indoor storage or both. It even contains a cotton zip bag to keep your food and drinks cool.
KÅSEBERGA glass carafe
We are a little obsessed with this cool-as-a-sea-breeze turquoise blue carafe. Made with small air bubbles in the glass, this carafe is the perfect ode to the ocean.
KÅSEBERGA beach chair
Heading to the park or the beach this summer? This foldaway beach chair is light and durable — plus, with its cute palm tree print, you’ll get into that laid-back surfer mentality in no time.
Images: IKEA