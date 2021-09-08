Sustainable ‘back-to-school’ stationery for an eco-friendly September reset

Although the weather outside may suggest otherwise, September is here – a time of the year often associated with fresh starts and the chance to ‘reset’ ahead of the winter months. And with many returning to the office for the first time now that coronavirus restrictions have lifted, those vibes are stronger than ever. While there are plenty of ways to embrace a fresh start this September, one tried-and-tested way of ‘resetting’ your life is investing in some new stationery. It may seem small, but for many people, the experience of buying new pens, notebooks and office products brings back memories of the back-to-school period – a time very much associated with new beginnings.

And not only that, but investing in new stationery can provide you with the motivation you need to get and stay organised – helping you to feel more in control in the busier winter months. Plus, there’s nothing more satisfying than writing on the first page of a new notebook, is there?

The only problem with stationery is that it can be quite wasteful; many plastic pens, for example, are designed to be single-use, and many notebooks use unrecycled paper. There are ways around this – many companies now use FSC-approved paper, which means the forests used to produce the product are managed in an environmentally responsible way – but that doesn’t negate the fact that shopping for stationery can be harmful. That is, if you don’t know where to look. Nowadays, there are plenty of eco-friendly, sustainable stationery products on offer which are good for you and the planet – so you can get organised and support businesses which are doing their bit for the environment. Keep reading to check out our edit of the best sustainable stationery to shop this September.

Martha Brook Personalised Recycled Coffee Cup Notebook Sustainable stationery: Personalised Recycled Coffee Cup Notebook from Martha Brook. Martha Brook is known for its collection of beautiful, personalised stationery products, and this eco-friendly twist on its traditional offering is extra special. Not only is the cover of this lovely notebook made fully from recycled coffee cups using a special process that extracts the paper, but the inside is also filled with fully recycled FSC-approved paper – what’s not to love? Shop Martha Brook Personalised Recycled Coffee Cup Notebook at Not On The High Street, £16.95 BUY NOW

Vent For Change Recycled Drinks Bottle Pens Sustainable stationery: Recycled Drinks Bottle Pens from Vent For Change. These colourful pens from Vent For Change aren’t just pretty to look at: they’re made out of recycled old drinks bottles and can be refilled once their ink runs out, so they’re super sustainable and allow you to reduce your amount of plastic waste. Plus, 10% from every purchase from Vent For Change goes to education projects worldwide to help children affected by war and conflict, natural disasters and extreme poverty to get back into school, so your purchase will be doing good all round. Shop Vent For Change Recycled Drinks Bottle Pens in Yellow at Not On The High Street, £3.99 BUY NOW

