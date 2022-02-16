table lamps collage

11 quirky table lamps that will become the ultimate statement piece in your home

If you’re looking for the perfect statement piece to add to your interiors, look no further than these table lamps, which come in a variety of styles, shapes and sizes.

Bringing creative flair to your home is key.

It’s a way to show off your personality and personal style. Some might add a statement rug, others might create the perfect gallery wall – but one way to let your style shine through is with a well-chosen table lamp.

Table lamps come in an array of shapes and sizes, from cones to bulb-shaped, in punchy bold colours and minimalist hues – and these table lamps will become the focal point of any room.

  • Lodes easy peasy portable lamp

    Lodes easy peasy portable lamp
    Table lamps: Lodes easy peasy portable lamp

    Designed by Luca Nichetto for Lodes, the easy peasy table lamp fits seamlessly into modern and contemporary interiors, either as a bedside reading lamp, a desk light in your home office or illuminating the dining table.

    Shop Lodes easy peasy portable lamp, £299

  • Audenza brushed brass tripod table lamp

    Audenza brushed brass tripod table lamp
    Table lamps: Audenza brushed brass tripod table lamp

    Flossy, feathery and downright gorgeous is the only way to describe this table lamp. The feathery puff ball shade atop slim tripod legs creates a pleasing contrast of texture and shape, to form a quirky table lamp that glows beautifully when lit. 

    Shop Audenza brushed brass tripod table lamp, £146

