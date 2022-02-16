All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
If you’re looking for the perfect statement piece to add to your interiors, look no further than these table lamps, which come in a variety of styles, shapes and sizes.
Bringing creative flair to your home is key.
It’s a way to show off your personality and personal style. Some might add a statement rug, others might create the perfect gallery wall – but one way to let your style shine through is with a well-chosen table lamp.
Table lamps come in an array of shapes and sizes, from cones to bulb-shaped, in punchy bold colours and minimalist hues – and these table lamps will become the focal point of any room.
Wayfair table lamp
Elevate the ambience of your home with this table lamp which will help cultivate the cosy decor you desire.
Barker and Stonehouse marbled table lamp
Light up your space with the marbled table lamp, which provides a clean and modern approach to everyday lighting. This piece comprises an earthy and balanced colour palette and a rounded base for an on-trend look.
Shop Barker and Stonehouse marbled table lamp at UFurnish, £95
Made Ewer table lamp
This blush pink glass lamp is inspired by glass decanters, and will definitely make a statement in your home.
Pooky Howard table lamp
Intense magenta was named as WGSN colour of the year – and you can incorporate it into your home with this bold Pooky table lamp.
Cult Furniture Braxton table lamp
Add some retro cool to your living space with the Braxton glass table lamp with tinted textured glass and a white marble base.
Oliver Bonas green recycled glass table & desk lamp
The table lamp is a sustainable piece crafted from recycled materials and includes a confetti-inspired base in green tones, and is completed with a lustre effect.
Shop Oliver Bonas green recycled glass table & desk lamp, £125
Joe Browns marvellous metallic table lamp
This lamp truly is marvellous. With an ombre effect glass base that transitions from glistening deep navy to sparkling silver crackle, this opulent lamp will look great in any room.
Graham and Green Alfeo Terracotta table lamp
This lamp will make you stop and stare due to the textured face design, handcrafted from terracotta with an organic, natural finish.
Cox and Cox bell glass table lamp
Make a statement with the luxe tone of this deco-inspired table lamp, which comes in a grey glass bell shade.
Lodes easy peasy portable lamp
Designed by Luca Nichetto for Lodes, the easy peasy table lamp fits seamlessly into modern and contemporary interiors, either as a bedside reading lamp, a desk light in your home office or illuminating the dining table.
Audenza brushed brass tripod table lamp
Flossy, feathery and downright gorgeous is the only way to describe this table lamp. The feathery puff ball shade atop slim tripod legs creates a pleasing contrast of texture and shape, to form a quirky table lamp that glows beautifully when lit.
