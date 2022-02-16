Bringing creative flair to your home is key.

It’s a way to show off your personality and personal style. Some might add a statement rug, others might create the perfect gallery wall – but one way to let your style shine through is with a well-chosen table lamp.

Table lamps come in an array of shapes and sizes, from cones to bulb-shaped, in punchy bold colours and minimalist hues – and these table lamps will become the focal point of any room.