Tablescaping: four ways to bring joy to your table

You’ve seen, and probably liked, the posts: sprawling, freshly dressed tables, adorned with elegantly folded napkins, flowers and small dishes bursting with colour. It’s not enough to lay the table any more, you need to curate it, and a growing wave of highly skilled events planners and interior designers are leading the tablescaping charge.

Since lockdown, the trend has gathered pace as a creative way to make mealtimes feel more indulgent, and there are currently over 1.1 million posts under #tablescape on Instagram. “There’s excitement in creating a table that looks extraordinary,” says interiors expert Zeena Shah. “And making mealtimes feel fun has never been more important than right now.”

As our lives have become smaller, and we’re spending more time than ever indoors, creating joyful corners of our home has become a comfort. Later this month, Shah will host her first School of Stylist workshop on mastering the art of tablescaping. Here, she shares a preview of the secrets she’ll let you in on. Psst - you can book tickets here.