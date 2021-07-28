Taupe homeware is big news

Taupe is the new sage green in homeware – these are the pieces to buy now

Posted by for Home and interiors

From tissue boxes to throws, taupe is everywhere. And when it looks this good, it’s little wonder why. 

We’ve had our love-ins with pink homeware, we’ve had our frissons with with green – particularly that of the sage green variety – and now and now there’s a new colour kid on the block and it’s more pared back and nonchalantly cool than you could ever have imagined.

Indeed, taupe – the love child of beige, brown and grey – has assumed a leading role in the world of homeware with everything from cushions to crockery and trays to throws being interpreted in the hue. And the beauty of it lies in its versatility; here’s a shade that is neither offensive nor abrasive to any and all homeware preferences, it simply works with what you’ve already got.   

Either way, whether you need to upgrade what you’ve already got or just fancy treating yourself to something new, these are the taupe pieces to buy now. 

