From tissue boxes to throws, taupe is everywhere. And when it looks this good, it’s little wonder why.
We’ve had our love-ins with pink homeware, we’ve had our frissons with with green – particularly that of the sage green variety – and now and now there’s a new colour kid on the block and it’s more pared back and nonchalantly cool than you could ever have imagined.
Indeed, taupe – the love child of beige, brown and grey – has assumed a leading role in the world of homeware with everything from cushions to crockery and trays to throws being interpreted in the hue. And the beauty of it lies in its versatility; here’s a shade that is neither offensive nor abrasive to any and all homeware preferences, it simply works with what you’ve already got.
Either way, whether you need to upgrade what you’ve already got or just fancy treating yourself to something new, these are the taupe pieces to buy now.
Acorn & Pip Aykasa large folding storage crate
Perfect for stacking, this chic storage crate will make the most stylish home for your bits and bobs.
Broste Copenhagen plant stands
If you’re in the market for upgrading the pots in your garden, then these chic and minimal taupe plant stands will be absolutely perfect for you.
Next cotton rich duvet cover and pillowcases
Don’t stop at just embracing taupes in the form of home accessories though, upgrade your bedding to taupe, too.
Day Birger Et Mikkelsen taupe throw
Make your sofa *even* cosier with a comfy throw that also just happens to be taupe, meaning you’ll be one step ahead of the homeware trend.
Shop Day Birger Et Mikkelsen taupe throw at Pad Lifestyle, £89
H&M light beige bath mat
Bath mats needn’t be fuddy duddy and drab, this fun geometric-patterned one is proof.
Rabitti 1969 Amsterdam leather tissue box
Tissue boxes are absolutely a thing, even more so those of the buttery soft leather variety.
Shop Rabitti 1969 Amsterdam leather tissue box at Matches Fashion, £198
La Redoute zig zag scenario quilted cushion
These sweet zig zag cushions are perfect for a minimalist maven; pared-back but still pretty as a picture.
HKLiving gradient taupe plate
Pile those plates up and just look at how fun mismatched crockery can be. These speckled numbers will make a lovely addition to even the most colourful of collections.
Mango 100% linen waffle towel
Give your bathroom an update with these taupe-toned towels, which are perfect for summertime thanks to their linen composition.
