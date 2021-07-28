We’ve had our love-ins with pink homeware, we’ve had our frissons with with green – particularly that of the sage green variety – and now and now there’s a new colour kid on the block and it’s more pared back and nonchalantly cool than you could ever have imagined.

Indeed, taupe – the love child of beige, brown and grey – has assumed a leading role in the world of homeware with everything from cushions to crockery and trays to throws being interpreted in the hue. And the beauty of it lies in its versatility; here’s a shade that is neither offensive nor abrasive to any and all homeware preferences, it simply works with what you’ve already got.