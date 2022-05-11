A fun lampshade can totally transform a space.

From vibrant colours to contorting shapes, a lampshade can change the mood and ambience of every room while equally providing an eye-catching statement piece that becomes the topic of discussion among guests in your home.

One way to spice up your decor is with a textured lampshade – available in an assortment of colours, from deep reds to subtle blush pinks, that are sure to have your home looking fabulous in no time. We’ve found 11 that we have our eye on right now.