If you’re looking to add a statement piece to add to your interiors, look no further than these textured lampshades that come in a variety of styles, shapes and sizes.
A fun lampshade can totally transform a space.
From vibrant colours to contorting shapes, a lampshade can change the mood and ambience of every room while equally providing an eye-catching statement piece that becomes the topic of discussion among guests in your home.
One way to spice up your decor is with a textured lampshade – available in an assortment of colours, from deep reds to subtle blush pinks, that are sure to have your home looking fabulous in no time. We’ve found 11 that we have our eye on right now.
Hicks and Hicks taupe feather pendant shade
Add a feathery touch to your home with these goose-feathered lampshades finished in pale taupe – they’re hand-covered to ensure each shade is one of a kind.
Oliver Bonas ero orange velvet & tassel drum pendant lampshade
Give your lighting an opulent update with this round drum lampshade, which is covered in plush velvet in a vibrant orange tone, complete with a contrasting dusty pink tassel trim for a tactile touch.
Shop Oliver Bonas ero orange velvet & tassel drum pendant lampshade, £65
Cynara ceiling light shade
Bring a rattan feel to your home with this ceiling light shade. The design will add a natural feel to your space and is sure to make a statement.
Ruma mustard ombre soft pleated tapered shade
This mustard ombre pleat lampshade is the perfect way to introduce a hint of colour into your home.
Dunelm Colleen pink glass easy fit pendant
Add a biophilic style to your home with this blown glass pendant – it’s guaranteed to complement any interior style.
Vaunt Design Cu Chi bronze wire lampshade
This unique lampshade will create a cosy feel in your living room, dining room or hallway, thanks to the organic textured design that helps create a warm glow.
Graham and Green brick raffia lampshade
Brighten up your home with this subtle terracotta lampshade that will add a quirky feel to your room, thanks to its textured face design.
Litfad modern style handwoven flush mount fixture with ball shade
There is no doubt that this ball shade will become the focal point of every room, due to its standout rattan purple design.
Shop Litfad modern style handwoven flush mount fixture with ball shade, £35.79
M&S ridged glass ceiling lamp shade
Bring extra brightness to your home with this versatile glass shade. The simple ridged shape lends a contemporary feel, and it’s available in three colours to harmonise with your colour scheme.
Umage eos feather lampshade
This deep wine-coloured feather lampshade is made from natural goose feathers and will add depth and drama to your space.
Nkuku banso wicker lampshade
Elevate your interiors with this wicker lampshade, which helps to create ambient lighting for a calming, natural aesthetic.
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
