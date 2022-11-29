The 11 best Christmas wreaths 2022: make yours the most beautiful front door in town
Anna Bartter
If hanging up a beautiful Christmas wreath is one of the first things you do on 1 December, you’ll love this guide to the best festive wreaths of 2022, writes Anna Bartter.
There’s nothing that screams Christmas like a well-decorated home, and this starts at your front door. Buying a stunning wreath can elevate your home’s Christmas kerb appeal, and the good news is it doesn’t have to cost the earth. Here’s your guide to this year’s best festive foliage, from high street to bespoke.
Hayley Scott Blooms
All Hayley Scott’s beautiful wreaths are handmade by an independent small team of florists from their Newquay flower studio, and there’s a range of different designs from £35. We love this snowy-looking gypsophila option.
Floria Floral Design
Florist Anna Paley-Smith of Floria Floral Design has two luxury wreaths to choose from this year: the sassy Deck The Halls and the Scandi-inspired Festive Fruity. Made to order at her London studio, the wreaths are finished with luxury satin ribbon, and we think you’ll agree they are both stunning.
Homescapes
Homescapes offers a range of great value wreaths suitable for indoor or outdoor use. This frosted pinecone wreath – with pastel blue and green undertones – will compliment grey, Scandi and modern interiors. Adding a warming and welcoming touch to your home, the wreath measures 30cm wide and can be easily hung from any door.
The Lucas Studio x Lamp
The Lucas Studio x Lamp have produced three different wreaths for Christmas, each in two different sizes, 50cm and 60cm. The wreaths are available for pre-order now and will be available for delivery from 1 December.
Our favourite is the New Old-Fashioned Way (do you see what they’ve done there?), with dried whole limes, and slices of lemon and apple.
The Country Garden Florist
This studio florist based in Peterborough has one of the most gorgeous Christmas wreath collections we’ve seen this year. Choose from a traditional outdoor wreath, romantic indoor offerings or, if you’re feeling crafty, you could try one of their foraging wreath kits and make your own.
Shop The Manderley wreath at The Country Garden Florist, £60
Rock It Home
This super cool bauble offering is named Bonkers Bauble and will really make your frontage pop.
The Make Arcade
If you’re after something a little different, as well as eco-friendly, The Make Arcade’s festive wreath DIY craft kit is your go-to. Cute and colourful, this makes the perfect simple Christmas craft project. Plus, it’s totally reusable, so you’re helping the planet too.
Shop The Make Arcade Wreath Craft Kit at The Make Arcade, £24
SSAW Collective
Continuing the sustainability theme is the gorgeous everlasting wreath from SSAW Collective. A community of florists, growers and chefs committed to an ethical way of working with seasonal produce, SSAW Collective advocates for positive and progressive ecological change in the food, floral and farming systems. This year, their wreaths are made from dried materials they have saved, collected, grown and foraged throughout the year. The bases are made from natural materials so your wreath will be fully compostable as well as everlasting with luxury ribbons for safe keeping, and a discreet hook for hanging.
Adore My Door
Whether you choose fresh or faux, Adore My Door makes timeless, beautiful Christmas wreaths. If you can stretch to it, the Great Expectations is a real showstopper.
Atelier 38
This small business based in the Surrey Hills has a range of artificial wreaths at £35, which can be personalised. They’re excellent value and you’re supporting a small business at the same time.
Pri Pri upcycled sari rag wreath
A beautiful rag wreath made from sari offcuts, this is guaranteed to add colour to any festive occasion. The wreaths all use upcycled sari waste and are hand cut by underprivileged women in India who have been trained in tailoring.
A sustainable way to decorate your home and welcome the festive season.
If you’re feeling crafty
Petersham Nurseries
Running throughout December, Petersham Nurseries is hosting wreath-making workshops designed for everybody from complete novices to green-fingered experts, giving participants the opportunity to adorn their doors with cheerful wreaths to welcome guests.
Led by Thomas Broom-Hughes, director of horticulture and his team, each fully compostable wreath will be made in Petersham Nurseries’ signature wild and dramatic style: with British-grown winter foliage, festive berries and garden-gathered seed heads, all bound with twine on a willow base (which is more sustainable than moss and wire).
Participants will be immersed in the art of wreath making and given tips on how to forage an abundance of woodland materials and decorations, before taking your very own wreath masterpieces home with you.
Book the Petersham Nurseries wreath-making workshop at EventBrite. Dates throughout December, £150
Caring for your wreath
Once hung, it’s important to take care of your wreath to keep it looking in fine form all season long.
“For moss-based wreaths, you can spritz them on the back with a fine water spray and it will keep the moss moist, which in turn, will keep the wreath foliage fresh,” advises Anna Paley-Smith.
“For wreaths with a metal base frame, once the festive season is over, you can pull out all the foliage and decor. Leave the moss attached to the base. Wrap the moss-covered base in a bin bag and keep somewhere dark until next year – then you can reuse it. Save any dried foliage for next year too.”
Images: courtesy of brands