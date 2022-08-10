Shop these fabulous tiered stands from Selfridges, Oliver Bonas, Rowen Homes and more.
Another heatwave is upon us and that means more alfresco dining and garden parties on the horizon.
But if you’re looking to swap rooftop parties and outdoor restaurants for at-home gatherings, having all the equipment you need to put together the ultimate garden party is key – and tiered stands are the perfect way to do it.
Place neatly cut sandwiches and tasty sweet treats on these stands for an impromptu afternoon tea or fresh peaches and cherries for guests to snack on. Or you could use the tray to place trinkets and jewellery in your bedroom instead – whatever the case, these stands are multilayered, multipurpose and ready for use.
Anthropologie Kalina three-tier serving stand
Hand-carved from acacia wood, this tiered stand will beautifully display dainty cakes, sandwiches, fresh fruit and more.
Oliver Bonas gold two tier jewellery tray
Never lose a thing again with this jewellery tray that comes in a luxe gold hue and is perfect for your bedside table.
Vitra Rotary tray
Anything in a deep green hue gets our seal of approval – and this minimalist tiered tray will provide a stylish way to store items and keep spaces tidy.
Royal Albert 100 Years 3 tier cake stand
Get your afternoon tea on with this classic three-tier cake stand, which comes in a fine bone china with a gold rim.
Shop Royal Albert 100 Years 3 tier cake stand at Selfridges, £130
Creatures of Curiosity 3-tier cake stand
Make sure your scones are the star of the show with this stand, which features different designs on each level.
Rowen Homes Hazel round 2 tier revolving diamond organiser
Say goodbye to dressing table clutter with this two-tier organiser, which is perfect for storing your make-up.
Shop Rowen Homes Hazel round 2 tier revolving diamond organiser, £24
Just Slate bee 2 tier slate serving stand
Get some summer inspiration with this bee-designed serving stand, which is made from hand-crafted slate.
Jewel Street smatter two-tiered enameled wooden muffin stand
This two-tiered beauty is made in enamelled mango wood and is perfect for lazy brunches and fancy tea parties.
Shop Jewel Street smatter two-tiered enameled wooden muffin stand, £51.49
Nisbet Olympia acacia 3-tier stand
Keep it simple with this acacia wood 3-tier stand from Nesbit.
Images: courtesy of brands