9 tiered trays and stands to hold your trinkets, jewellery, snacks and more

Shop these fabulous tiered stands from Selfridges, Oliver Bonas, Rowen Homes and more.

Another heatwave is upon us and that means more alfresco dining and garden parties on the horizon.

But if you’re looking to swap rooftop parties and outdoor restaurants for at-home gatherings, having all the equipment you need to put together the ultimate garden party is key – and tiered stands are the perfect way to do it.

Place neatly cut sandwiches and tasty sweet treats on these stands for an impromptu afternoon tea or fresh peaches and cherries for guests to snack on. Or you could use the tray to place trinkets and jewellery in your bedroom instead – whatever the case, these stands are multilayered, multipurpose and ready for use.

