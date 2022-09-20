There’s something about Tiffany lamps that ooze elegance, sophistication and style from a bygone era.

From the iridescent glass window and stained-glass style to the elegant shapes, Tiffany lamps can perfectly light up an entire ceiling or the corner of a room, and they continue to be desired by interiors lovers over a century after their inception

Founded in the 1880s by painter and interior designer Louis Comfort Tiffany (the son of Charles Lewis Tiffany of jewellery brand Tiffany & Co.), the iconic lamps continue to be a source of inspiration, particular amid the resurgence of television shows like The Gilded Age, which hark back to a time of decorative interiors with an air of opulence. If you want to add some art nouveau style into your home this autumn, getting your very own Tiffany lamp might be right on the agenda…