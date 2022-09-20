tiffany lamps collage

Inject some old school glamour into your home with these 9 Tiffany lamps

Bring a vintage flair to your home with these classic Tiffany lamps.

There’s something about Tiffany lamps that ooze elegance, sophistication and style from a bygone era.

From the iridescent glass window and stained-glass style to the elegant shapes, Tiffany lamps can perfectly light up an entire ceiling or the corner of a room, and they continue to be desired by interiors lovers over a century after their inception

Founded in the 1880s by painter and interior designer Louis Comfort Tiffany (the son of Charles Lewis Tiffany of jewellery brand Tiffany & Co.), the iconic lamps continue to be a source of inspiration, particular amid the resurgence of television shows like The Gilded Age, which hark back to a time of decorative interiors with an air of opulence. If you want to add some art nouveau style into your home this autumn, getting your very own Tiffany lamp might be right on the agenda…

  • Lumination blue dragonfly Tiffany pendant

    This full colour pendant will suspend beautifully from your ceiling and be the ultimate focal point in any room it’s placed in thanks to its eye-catching presence and decorative jewels.

    Shop Lumination blue dragonfly Tiffany pendant, £198

  • Dragonfly single light table lamp in antique brass

    Create a relaxing ambience for you to unwind in using this Tiffany glass table lamp. The mix of bright and beautiful colours on the glass detail of the lamp will certainly turn heads, while the antique brass body has gentle curved detail which adds a vintage appeal.

    Shop Dragonfly single light table lamp in antique brass, £129

  • Lighting Majestic oaks lighting Tiffany pendant

    Ditch whatever lighting you have in favour of this Majestic Oaks Tiffany pendant.

    Shop Lighting Majestic oaks lighting Tiffany pendant, £204.30

  • Canterbury Lighting dragonfly floor lamp

    Make a statement with this antique brass floor lamp that features beautiful Tiffany glass and a dragonfly design.

    Shop Canterbury Lighting dragonfly floor lamp, £290.40

