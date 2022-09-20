All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Bring a vintage flair to your home with these classic Tiffany lamps.
There’s something about Tiffany lamps that ooze elegance, sophistication and style from a bygone era.
From the iridescent glass window and stained-glass style to the elegant shapes, Tiffany lamps can perfectly light up an entire ceiling or the corner of a room, and they continue to be desired by interiors lovers over a century after their inception
Founded in the 1880s by painter and interior designer Louis Comfort Tiffany (the son of Charles Lewis Tiffany of jewellery brand Tiffany & Co.), the iconic lamps continue to be a source of inspiration, particular amid the resurgence of television shows like The Gilded Age, which hark back to a time of decorative interiors with an air of opulence. If you want to add some art nouveau style into your home this autumn, getting your very own Tiffany lamp might be right on the agenda…
Luxury Lighting Amber flower Tiffany lamp, £78
Add a vintage flair to your space with this flower-style Tiffany lamp, which has an aged finish that will complement both classic and modern interior styles.a
Universal Lighting Brooklyn art deco swan Tiffany lamp
This art deco Tiffany desk lamp features a hand crafted glass shade and swan-neck design along with a cream art glass shade and textured honey-amber panels that ooze sophistication.
Shop Universal Lighting Brooklyn art deco swan Tiffany lamp, £111.05
Rosalind Wheeler Isenberg Tiffany table lamp
Stained glass panels? Sign me up. This traditional Tiffany lamp design doesn’t get better.
Shop Rosalind Wheeler Isenberg Tiffany table lamp at Wayfair, £133.99
4 Interiors 1900 Ashton small Tiffany table lamp
This beautiful Tiffany table lamp is made up of organic flowers with converging and diverging lines combined with a dragonfly design. Talk about a thing of beauty.
Shop 4 Interiors 1900 Ashton small Tiffany table lamp, £238.99
Haysoms hand-crafted Tiffany table lamp
This stunning table lamp from Haysoms is the perfect find and is handcrafted for an authentic design.
Shop Haysoms hand-crafted Tiffany table lamp at eBay, £49.59
Lumination blue dragonfly Tiffany pendant
This full colour pendant will suspend beautifully from your ceiling and be the ultimate focal point in any room it’s placed in thanks to its eye-catching presence and decorative jewels.
Dragonfly single light table lamp in antique brass
Create a relaxing ambience for you to unwind in using this Tiffany glass table lamp. The mix of bright and beautiful colours on the glass detail of the lamp will certainly turn heads, while the antique brass body has gentle curved detail which adds a vintage appeal.
Shop Dragonfly single light table lamp in antique brass, £129
Lighting Majestic oaks lighting Tiffany pendant
Ditch whatever lighting you have in favour of this Majestic Oaks Tiffany pendant.
Shop Lighting Majestic oaks lighting Tiffany pendant, £204.30
Canterbury Lighting dragonfly floor lamp
Make a statement with this antique brass floor lamp that features beautiful Tiffany glass and a dragonfly design.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
Home and interiors
9 jersey bedding sets that will keep you warm and cosy on autumn nights
Home and interiors
11 new home accessories from Made.com that are perfect for autumn
Home and interiors
9 interiors buys that have caught Team Stylist’s eye – and they’re all under £100
Home and interiors
Add an autumnal feel to your home with these midweight blankets and throws