One of my all-time favourite TikTokers has to be Nicholas Flannery. The British model is known for his Rich White Lady series, where he plays a wealthy white American woman coming to terms with her husband’s infidelity and dealing with the difficulties of being a ridiculously rich divorcée with a penchant for sauvignon blanc and a good cashmere cardigan.

The series has been a source of laughter for many, with his TikToks clocking millions of views as he channels the rich white lady trope in pretty much every romcom situation – and now the aesthetic that comes with it has officially taken over the platform. Now dubbed as the “coastal grandmother” aesthetic – a term coined by TikToker Lex Nicoleta – the interior trend embraces the aesthetic of basically every Nancy Meyers film and is filled with layers of natural textures such as linen and jute, lots of exposed wood, large fireplaces, plush throws over every sofa and roughly textured ceramics. Think Meryl Streep in It’s Complicated, Jane Fonda in Grace and Frankie, Diane Keaton in Something’s Gotta Give and you basically get the gist of the Hamptons-inspired beachy-breezy look that everyone is loving right now, which has amassed over 4.3 million views on TikTok. “If you love Nancy Meyers movies, coastal vibes, recipes and cooking, cosy interiors and more, there’s a good chance you might be a coastal grandmother,” says Nicoleta.

Nicoleta adds that you don’t actually have to be a grandmother to be a coastal grandmother and that it’s for “anyone and everyone”. So how does one achieve the coastal grandmother look? Well Rhiannon Johns, trained interior designer and brand manager at Piglet in Bed, has revealed some top tips on how to incorporate this chic trend into your home. Use linen decor to create a cosy, beach house look “You don’t have to be by the coastline to recreate the beachy ‘coastal grandmother’ look, but adding soft, flowy decor can create the scene you want to achieve,” says Johns. “Swap out your dark curtains for lighter shades to turn the natural light in your home into a focal point. Relaxed, flowing curtains are essential to the beach house aesthetic, especially when they catch the summer breeze, adding a sense of movement to your home.”

Coastal grandmother: Linen curtains will add a soft, flowy feel to your space

“The aesthetic is all about creating a space for your guests to be able to relax in and feel comfortable in – which means lots of cosy accessories. Adding some sumptuous cushions and a linen throw in calming neutrals of white and cream exudes the coastal aesthetic, adding depth to your sofa or armchair – the ultimate luxe. Linen is a great choice of material because of its naturally relaxed, crumpled texture.” Embrace natural materials “Coastal interiors aren’t all about blue stripes and miniature ships in bottles,” says Johns. “You can create the beach house interior by layering up lots of different natural fabrics and materials, such as linen, wood and natural plant fibres.” Johns says the beauty of these materials is that not only are they durable, but they “add texture and create a minimalistic and contemporary look naturally”.

Coastal grandmother: You can create the beach house interior by layering up lots of different natural fabrics and materials such as wood and natural plant fibres

Elevate your bedroom with linen bedding “Due to its naturally soft and crumpled texture, linen bedding is the perfect fit for creating a coastal grandmother chic bedroom. Not only does this luxurious material help you achieve a laid-back, effortless look in the bedroom, but it’s the perfect breathable material for those hot summer nights.” Johns says it’s best to focus on lake blues, whites, and sage greens that mimic the colours of the ocean, which will set the scene and help you to “lean back and relax”.

Coastal grandmother: Linen bedding will help you achieve a laid-back, effortless look

Fill your space with fresh flowers and plants

Fresh flowers are key to the coastal grandmother aesthetic, whether it’s collecting them from your garden or from your local flower shop. Opting for an array of seasonal plants will mean they bloom beautifully during this season, with tulips, daffodils, hydrangeas or a calathea plant being the best flowers for brightening up your space.

