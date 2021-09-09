All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
That transparent glass you’ve been relying on for years? It’s time to mix it up with retro-inspired pieces of tinted glass.
We know that the 70s has been infiltrating the fashion sphere for aeons (hello, The Serpent), but now it would seem that the era is now here to influence our interiors too.
Smoked glass – glass which, quite literally, is tinted – is on the ascent in the world of interiors with every brand worth its salt endorsing it in the form of vases, glasses and lampshades. “Why?” I hear you cry. Well because this retro-looking glass lends a slightly warmer, softer energy to glassware, one which is less aggressively transparent and more muted and mellow.
The best part, of course, lies in the fact that with smoked glassware, you needn’t worry about the tarnishing that dishwashers can render on your glasses. With this strain of glassware, it’s all about keeping it rustic and rugged. These are a few of our favourite smoked glass pieces to snap up now.
Anthropologie Hayride glass
First things first: take your first step on your smoked glass journey with an amber-tinted tumbler or two. When they’re this cute, it’d be rude not to, right?
Second Abode smoked glass pitcher
Second Abode is the go-to spot for vintage homeware and this pitcher is proof that it doesn’t put a finger wrong when it comes to sourcing stand-out pieces.
Soho Home Meynell lowball glasses
Looking to recreate Soho House’s achingly cool but also accessible interior? Start with its quartet of smoked glass lowball glasses.
Shop Soho Home Meynell lowball glasses at Liberty London, £80
Made.com three-tone smoked glass decanter
This three-tone decanter is crying out to join you on your next wine night; simply pour your poison in to let it breathe, and enjoy.
Anthropologie Delaney candle holder
For all of those tapered candles you’ve been amassing, look to Anthropologie’s Delaney candle holder, which is as cool as it is quirky.
Nordic Nest amber tealight
Tealights are the perfect way to create a mellow atmosphere in an outdoor space; this amber-toned smoked glass number is a wonderful starting point to begin your collection.
Klimchi Hobnail tumbler
If you’d rather a slightly blue-toned bit of smoked glass, then you’re sure to fall head over heels with Klimchi’s Hobnail tumblers.
Wildwood brown smoked glass vase
Have you ever seen a more perfect and retro-looking vase? No, nor have we. Just add a bouquet of bright blooms to really make it pop.
Hay brown flare glass candlestick holder
As old school and 70s as they come, Hay’s brown smoked glass candlestick holder is another essential to add to your candle collection ASAP.
Shop Hay brown flare glass candlestick holder at Browns Fashion, £25
Images: courtesy of brands.