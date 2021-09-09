We know that the 70s has been infiltrating the fashion sphere for aeons (hello, The Serpent), but now it would seem that the era is now here to influence our interiors too.

Smoked glass – glass which, quite literally, is tinted – is on the ascent in the world of interiors with every brand worth its salt endorsing it in the form of vases, glasses and lampshades. “Why?” I hear you cry. Well because this retro-looking glass lends a slightly warmer, softer energy to glassware, one which is less aggressively transparent and more muted and mellow.