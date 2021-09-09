Smoked glass is all the rage

9 smoked glass homeware pieces that will add a 70s touch to your tablescape

That transparent glass you’ve been relying on for years? It’s time to mix it up with retro-inspired pieces of tinted glass.

We know that the 70s has been infiltrating the fashion sphere for aeons (hello, The Serpent), but now it would seem that the era is now here to influence our interiors too.

Smoked glass – glass which, quite literally, is tinted – is on the ascent in the world of interiors with every brand worth its salt endorsing it in the form of vases, glasses and lampshades. “Why?” I hear you cry. Well because this retro-looking glass lends a slightly warmer, softer energy to glassware, one which is less aggressively transparent and more muted and mellow.

The best part, of course, lies in the fact that with smoked glassware, you needn’t worry about the tarnishing that dishwashers can render on your glasses. With this strain of glassware, it’s all about keeping it rustic and rugged. These are a few of our favourite smoked glass pieces to snap up now. 

