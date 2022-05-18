All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Shop our edit of vibrant tomato-red home accessories from Selfridges, Harrods, Falcon and more.
If there is a colour out there that makes a statement, it’s red.
The colour – often associated with getting our attention (think a red light or a warning sign) – is one that is universally recognised as one to stop and pay attention to for better or for worse, and this season, we’re loving a juicy, plump tomato-red hue.
There’s something about this shade that bounces beautifully off of a mantelpiece, whether in the form of a sculpture or ceramic vase, and can equally stand out on a tablescape, especially if the shade is glazed over a decadent dinnerware set or statement glass jug.
It’s a shade that is bold and truly large and in charge – and if you fancy giving your home a pop of this fabulous colour, check out our edit of tomato-red home accessories below.
Sazy Benjamin waffle fringed knitted throw
Cosy up on chilly evenings with this waffle knitted throw, featuring playful tassels to add a warm textured feel.
Falcon mini tumbler
These cute mini tumblers were made in collaboration with Merci in Paris, and are great for dips, a quick espresso or condiments for the table.
Hay W&S belly button
Add this Hay sculpture, which serves as a decorative and functional piece of art, to your bookshelf or mantel.
Bordallo Pinheiro tomato dinner plate
Inject your table setting with the vibrant shade of fresh tomatoes, courtesy of Bordallo Pinheiro’s Tomato dinner plate.
Shop Bordallo Pinheiro tomato dinner plate at Harrods, £31.95
Benetton duvet cover and pillowcase
Sleep soundly with this vibrant duvet cover and pillowcase set from Benetton, which is made from pure cotton and features a small Benetton logo on the pillowcase.
Oyoy table lamp kasa
Statement lamps are great for elevating any room – and this Oyoy design will do just that due to its classic, simple and elegant design in a shocking red hue.
Project Earth For Communities In Casa by Paboy fringe handmade cotton cushion cover
This decorative cushion will look great placed on a sofa or bed, adding a fringe feel to your space.
Shop Project Earth For Communities In Casa by Paboy fringe handmade cotton cushion cover at Selfridges, £95
Raawii Duplum glazed ceramic mirror
Miniature mirrors are having a moment right now – and this glazed ceramic design from Raawii is the one we have our eye on.
Shop Raawii Duplum glazed ceramic mirror at Selfridges, £185
Ceramic Room vase in red tones
Ceramic Room is an independent, female-ran business based in Leeds, and is known for its unique handcrafted ceramic pieces – like this textured vase in red tones, which is sure to bring some fun to your home decor.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
