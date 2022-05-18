If there is a colour out there that makes a statement, it’s red.

The colour – often associated with getting our attention (think a red light or a warning sign) – is one that is universally recognised as one to stop and pay attention to for better or for worse, and this season, we’re loving a juicy, plump tomato-red hue.

There’s something about this shade that bounces beautifully off of a mantelpiece, whether in the form of a sculpture or ceramic vase, and can equally stand out on a tablescape, especially if the shade is glazed over a decadent dinnerware set or statement glass jug.