tomato red homeware collage

11 juicy tomato-red homeware buys that we are loving right now

Posted by for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Shop our edit of vibrant tomato-red home accessories from Selfridges, Harrods, Falcon and more.

If there is a colour out there that makes a statement, it’s red.

The colour – often associated with getting our attention (think a red light or a warning sign) – is one that is universally recognised as one to stop and pay attention to for better or for worse, and this season, we’re loving a juicy, plump tomato-red hue.

There’s something about this shade that bounces beautifully off of a mantelpiece, whether in the form of a sculpture or ceramic vase, and can equally stand out on a tablescape, especially if the shade is glazed over a decadent dinnerware set or statement glass jug

It’s a shade that is bold and truly large and in charge – and if you fancy giving your home a pop of this fabulous colour, check out our edit of tomato-red home accessories below.

You may also like

These 9 orange home accessories will help boost productivity while working from home

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Leah Sinclair