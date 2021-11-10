All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Are you itching to travel but can’t right now? Then these travel-inspired home accessories might do the trick.
What I wouldn’t give to be lounging on a beach in St Lucia right now! Or roaming the bustling streets of Tokyo or hitting the slopes in Switzerland (I can’t ski, but a girl can dream).
Long story short, travelling – no matter the place or temperature – can be such an exhilarating feeling when you forgo your creature comforts for somewhere new and exciting for a few days or weeks.
Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to many of our travel plans over the last 18 months. And while things are beginning to reopen, it doesn’t mean everyone is ready to make their way to Heathrow and catch the next flight anytime soon.
In the meantime, who says we can’t country-hop from one place to another? From prints inspired by Italian countrysides to ceramic vases inspired by Greece, homeware has the ability to take us to our most desirable locations right from our living rooms – and these nine are buys are sure to do just that.
Wayfair world map wall décor
This world map decor is sure to be a standout in your home and serve as inspiration for your next getaway.
Harvey Nichols tiki green ceramic cocktail mug
Up your drinking game with this ceramic tiki mug inspired by ancient Polynesian culture. Think large chunks of tropical fruit, exotic flowers, banana leaves, pineapple crowns, umbrellas, wooden birds – the whole shebang.
Postery Sorrento poster
This colourful illustration will be a beautiful addition to your walls and will remind you of the serene surroundings of Sorrento.
Nkuku kenda decorative globe
Still figuring out where to travel to next? Take inspiration from this decorative globe from Nkuku. The soft sand-coloured tones of the globe are complemented by the brass-hued axis and will be a great accessory to your living room.
Oliver Bonas pineapple stacking glass tumblers
When you think of tropical destinations, mouth-watering fruits are sure to come to mind – and these glass tumblers from Oliver Bonas will remind you of the sun, sea and sand thanks to its unique design which mimics the shape of a pineapple when stacked on top of each other.
Themis Z cycladic ceramic pottery vase
Themis Z’s cream vase has a hand-painted Cycladic pattern named after an island group in the Aegean Sea. Handmade in Greece by local artisans using terracotta clay, this vase will look stunning on a mantlepiece while displaying fresh flowers.
Shop Themis Z cycladic ceramic pottery vase at Matches, £250
Kukoon grey Aztec textured flatweave runner rug
Drawing inspiration from Moroccan Berber motifs, this runner is all about texture and technique, combining three different types of polypropylene yarn in a neutral palette of greys that will look great under a dining table or in an entrance hall.
Shop Kukoon grey Aztec textured flatweave runner rug at UFurnish, £79.95
Oka lvliang jar
Add a sophisticated touch to your living space with this Oka blue-and-white porcelain jar, which is inspired by the Tang Dynasty.
Skinnydip London dominica duvet cover set
You may not be in the middle of the tropics, but you can wake up feeling like it with this print duvet covet set from Skinnydip London.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
Home and interiors
Meditative homeware will be huge this winter – these are our 12 favourite pieces
Home and interiors
Brass homeware is tipped to be big in 2022 – these are our 11 favourite buys
Home and interiors
11 eco-friendly homeware brands to make your space more sustainable
Home and interiors
9 dimpled home accessories that’ll add an extra dose of texture to your home