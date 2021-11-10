What I wouldn’t give to be lounging on a beach in St Lucia right now! Or roaming the bustling streets of Tokyo or hitting the slopes in Switzerland (I can’t ski, but a girl can dream).

Long story short, travelling – no matter the place or temperature – can be such an exhilarating feeling when you forgo your creature comforts for somewhere new and exciting for a few days or weeks.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to many of our travel plans over the last 18 months. And while things are beginning to reopen, it doesn’t mean everyone is ready to make their way to Heathrow and catch the next flight anytime soon.