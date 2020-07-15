Home

Pretty trinket and jewellery dishes to keep your accessories in

10 charming trinket and jewellery dishes that will make your life easier and bedside table prettier. 

Finding a beautiful vessel to keep your jewellery, hair clips and general bits and bobs in, might not seem like the most pressing homeware accessory on your must-buy list, but you’d be surprised by how much of a day brightener they really are.

Brilliantly practical, with a trinket dish in its allocated spot, you’ll never find yourself running around the house minutes before you’re due to leave again, unable to find that particular ring or bracelet that would finish your outfit perfectly.

Aside from their functionality, though, they’re also a lovely aesthetic addition to your bedside table. We’ve seen so many pretty trinket and jewellery dishes of late, that we’ve collected some of our favourites and shared them with you here.

From the botanically inspired to rustic, earthy creations and even delicate, monogrammed pieces, you’ll always be glad you bought one of these dishes to keep your treasures safe. 

