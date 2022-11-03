All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
This vibrant yet calming shade of blue can instantly uplift a space while also keeping you utterly relaxed. Here are some turquoise home accessories that we’re loving right now from Ikea, Dunelm, Danetti and more.
In 2022, bedding brand Casper reported that blue is a colour known to enhance calmness, serenity, trust and stability – something we could all do with right now.
And if you are looking for the perfect shade of blue to bring a sense of calm to your home, turquoise is the one we’d recommend, both for its vibrance and relaxing nature.
From duvets and throws to vases and pots, we’ve listed nine turquoise homeware buys that will fit perfectly into your home and take your space to the next uber-relaxed level.
Dunelm Clara cotton velvet rectangle cushion
This beautiful cushion is perfect for adding a hint of style and sophistication to your decor, thanks to the soothing hue and piped edge detailing.
La Redoute Interieurs Onega x Velvet rectangular cushion cover
The lightness of washed linen is combined with velvet to create this cool rectangular cushion cover.
Shop La Redoute Interieurs Onega x Velvet rectangular cushion cover, £18
Ikea Luktjasmin duvet cover and pillowcase
This silky-soft duvet cover has a beautiful lustre and will feel amazing against your skin.
Kave Home Morely turquoise glass mug
Ditch your everyday mug for this cool turquoise glass design from Kave Home.
Le Creuset teal stoneware breakfast jug
This Le Creuset stoneware jug will be a great addition to your kitchenware collection and is made from specialist clay and fired at the highest temperatures to keep hot liquids hot or cold liquids cold.
Danetti pebble teal nesting side tables
If you are looking for some stylish side tables for your living room or bedroom, the pebble nesting side tables might just be the answer and are sure to add a modern and sleek look to your home.
Willows & Co bubble candle holder turquoise
Bright colours and glassware go hand in hand with this bubble-shaped candle holder.
Grow Gang London brick vase
Made by StolenForm, this brick vase is a striking feature to add to any interior.
The Masie Cielo chair
Made of high-durability polypropylene, this chair is light, functional and very comfortable.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
