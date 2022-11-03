In 2022, bedding brand Casper reported that blue is a colour known to enhance calmness, serenity, trust and stability – something we could all do with right now.

And if you are looking for the perfect shade of blue to bring a sense of calm to your home, turquoise is the one we’d recommend, both for its vibrance and relaxing nature.

From duvets and throws to vases and pots, we’ve listed nine turquoise homeware buys that will fit perfectly into your home and take your space to the next uber-relaxed level.