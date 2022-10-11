All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From bath mats and duvet sets to side tables and glass tumblers, get your interior fix with these Urban Outfitters sale buys.
Urban Outfitters fans: we’ve got some news for you.
The retailer is currently running a sale across everything from clothing to interiors – and there are a few home accessories that we have our eye on.
From fluffy bath mats to chic minimalist side tables, the US-based brand has it all. Here are 11 homeware buys worth adding to your shopping basket now.
Small Jena storage basket
Store your cushions, blankets and more in this woven storage basket with a minimalist boho design.
Lemon ceramic bowl
Add some vibrant tones to your kitchen collection with a bowl that features a cutesy lemon design around the side.
Green Kasbah tumbler
Add a whimsical feel to your decor with this intricate Kasbah tumbler. Featuring a whimsical geo pattern to clear sides and gold trim to top, it’s the perfect finishing touch for your table decor.
Sasha bench
Made of authentic acacia wood with a textured patina, rustic minimalism is at the heart of this multi-use bench.
Maura cream mirror and shelf
How cute will this two-in-one shelf and mirror look in your bathroom? We’re loving the sleek minimalist design, curved edges and arched mirror.
Washed ruffle duvet set with reusable fabric bag
Dive into your bed with this ruffle duvet set and sleep peacefully this autumn.
Clear water mister
Your plants will thank you for this clear water mister, which features a delicate bottle with a plastic pump top that stays rust-free and a finger loop for easy spritzing.
Marguerite cream duvet cover set with reusable fabric bag
This duvet set is cosiness personified, from the all-over illustrated floral print and made from soft cotton.
Shop Marguerite cream duvet cover set with reusable fabric bag, £12
Leonie tufted 3ft x 5ft rug
Tufted design and minimalism combine to create this Leonie tufted rug that will fit chicly into any room.
Selene side table
If you’re looking for a subtle statement piece to add to your living space, this side table will definitely do the job.
Yellow sunshine bath mat
Grey skies may be ahead but you can keep the sun shining in your home with this vibrant yellow bath mat.
Images: Urban Outfitters
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
