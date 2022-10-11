urban outfitters homeware collage

Urban Outfitters sale: 11 best homeware buys that we have our eye on right now

Posted by for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

From bath mats and duvet sets to side tables and glass tumblers, get your interior fix with these Urban Outfitters sale buys.

Urban Outfitters fans: we’ve got some news for you.

The retailer is currently running a sale across everything from clothing to interiors – and there are a few home accessories that we have our eye on.

From fluffy bath mats to chic minimalist side tables, the US-based brand has it all. Here are 11 homeware buys worth adding to your shopping basket now.

  • Small Jena storage basket

    Small Jena storage basket
    Urban Outfitters sale: Small Jena storage basket

    Store your cushions, blankets and more in this woven storage basket with a minimalist boho design.

    Shop Small Jena storage basket, £21

    BUY NOW

  • Lemon ceramic bowl

    Lemon ceramic bowl
    Urban Outfitters: Lemon ceramic bowl

    Add some vibrant tones to your kitchen collection with a bowl that features a cutesy lemon design around the side.

    Shop Lemon ceramic bowl, £10

    BUY NOW

  • Green Kasbah tumbler

    Green Kasbah tumbler
    Urban Outfitters: Green Kasbah tumbler

    Add a whimsical feel to your decor with this intricate Kasbah tumbler. Featuring a whimsical geo pattern to clear sides and gold trim to top, it’s the perfect finishing touch for your table decor.

    Shop Green Kasbah tumbler, £6

    BUY NOW

  • Sasha bench

    Sasha bench
    Urban Outfitters: Sasha bench

    Made of authentic acacia wood with a textured patina, rustic minimalism is at the heart of this multi-use bench.

    Shop Sasha bench, £95

    BUY NOW

  • Maura cream mirror and shelf

    Maura cream mirror & shelf
    Urban Outfitters: Maura cream mirror & shelf

    How cute will this two-in-one shelf and mirror look in your bathroom? We’re loving the sleek minimalist design, curved edges and arched mirror. 

    Shop Maura cream mirror & shelf, £77

    BUY NOW

  • Washed ruffle duvet set with reusable fabric bag

    Washed ruffle duvet set with reusable fabric bag
    Urban Outfitters: Washed ruffle duvet set with reusable fabric bag

    Dive into your bed with this ruffle duvet set and sleep peacefully this autumn.

    Shop Washed ruffle duvet set with reusable fabric bag, £48

    BUY NOW

  • Clear water mister

    Clear water mister
    Urban Outfitters: Clear water mister

    Your plants will thank you for this clear water mister, which features a delicate bottle with a plastic pump top that stays rust-free and a finger loop for easy spritzing.

    Shop Clear water mister, £11

    BUY NOW

  • Marguerite cream duvet cover set with reusable fabric bag

    Marguerite cream duvet cover set with reusable fabric bag
    Urban Outfitters: Marguerite cream duvet cover set with reusable fabric bag

    This duvet set is cosiness personified, from the all-over illustrated floral print and made from soft cotton. 

    Shop Marguerite cream duvet cover set with reusable fabric bag, £12

    BUY NOW

  • Leonie tufted 3ft x 5ft rug

    Leonie tufted 3x5 rug
    Urban Outfitters: Leonie tufted 3x5 rug

    Tufted design and minimalism combine to create this Leonie tufted rug that will fit chicly into any room.

    Shop Leonie tufted 3x5 rug, £60

    BUY NOW

  • Selene side table

    Selene side table
    Urban Outfitters: Selene side table

    If you’re looking for a subtle statement piece to add to your living space, this side table will definitely do the job.

    Shop Selene side table, £79

    BUY NOW

  • Yellow sunshine bath mat

    Yellow sunshine bath mat
    Urban Outfitters: Yellow sunshine bath mat

    Grey skies may be ahead but you can keep the sun shining in your home with this vibrant yellow bath mat.

    Shop Yellow sunshine bath mat, £22

    BUY NOW

Images: Urban Outfitters

Topics

