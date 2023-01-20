From vintage reversible quilts to yellow floral beanbags, bring a quirky feel to your space with these Urban Outfitters homeware buys.
When it comes to pretty things we want, Urban Outfitters’ home accessories are usually somewhere on our wishlist.
From patchwork-printed quilts to kitschy kitchen decor, the retailer knows how to create pieces that will bring a vibrant feel to your space.
If you’re looking for a statement piece or two to spark some life into your home this year, we’ve found 11 homeware buys that’ll do just that, from quirky bath mats to a loaf-shaped plant pot – yes, you read that correctly.
Happy shopping!
Lottie runner bath mat
Add some character to your bathroom with this vibrant bath mat, which includes a longline runner style with hand-tufted cotton fabrication to absorb water and provide a non-slip surface.
Loaf-shaped plant pot
This plant pot is the best thing since sliced bread – no pun intended.
Teardrop yellow floral beanbag
Relax after a long day in this playful yellow floral beanbag. It comes in a teardrop shape with a wide base cushion and back support for maximum comfort.
Poppy shorty locker
Bring some primary colours into your space with this locker, which includes two adjustable shelves with a sleek minimalist design.
Urban Renewal vintage teak plate stand
Display plants, books, trinkets and more on this antique teak plate stand, which is crafted with a wooden frame and three stacked plates to centre.
Mini glass table lamp
Create a warm glow in your bedroom with this little table lamp. The frosty glass shade will complement your interiors and will be the perfect addition to your space.
Urban Renewal one-of-a-kind vintage reversible kantha quilt
Add some vintage decor to your home with this patterned quilt, which will look great placed on top of your bed or sofa.
Shop Urban Renewal one-of-a-kind vintage reversible kantha quilt, £119
Extra large faux variegated yucca plant
Green-fingered lovers are sure to appreciate this faux yucca plant, which will bring green lushness into your home.
Cinched double duvet set
Sleep peacefully with this duvet cover set, which is crafted from a super-soft and cosy cotton fabrication and finished with a simple cinched design.
Quinn resin soap dispenser
Your bathroom accessories will get an upgrade courtesy of this marble-effect soap dispenser.
Green swirl tumbler
Bring some colour to your tableware with this green swirl tumbler.
Roman cane chair
Inspired by Swiss architect Pierre Jeanneret’s mid-century modern 1950s Chandigarh design, this contemporary floating-back armchair will be a timeless addition to your space.
Images: Urban Outfitters
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
