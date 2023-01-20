When it comes to pretty things we want, Urban Outfitters’ home accessories are usually somewhere on our wishlist.

From patchwork-printed quilts to kitschy kitchen decor, the retailer knows how to create pieces that will bring a vibrant feel to your space.

If you’re looking for a statement piece or two to spark some life into your home this year, we’ve found 11 homeware buys that’ll do just that, from quirky bath mats to a loaf-shaped plant pot – yes, you read that correctly.