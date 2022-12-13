From boucle fabrics and creamy, neutral shades, to satin bedding and gold accessories, the Vanilla Girl aesthetic brings luxury and simplicity into one.
As we deal with snow, sleet and freezing cold temperatures, the desire to stay indoors is at an all-time high – and a new soft interiors trend is helping to fuel those desires to keep warm and cosy at home.
The ‘vanilla girl’ aesthetic is a trend taking over TikTok, with a focus on simplicity and femininity, using vanilla-inspired hues to execute the look.
The interiors style was coined on TikTok, with content from influencers including @jlovessss showing users how to get the vanilla girl aesthetic in all aspects of their life – with one of her videos seeing 1.1 million views for vanilla girl decor.
“Across the vanilla girl fashion aesthetic, understated and comfortable pieces are essential to nailing the look – cosiness is key,” says a spokesperson for Secret Linen Store. “A vanilla girl’s home should be a peaceful haven where you can relax at the end of the day.”
Including boucle fabrics, creamy, neutral shades, satin bedding and gold accessories, the vanilla girl aesthetic combines luxury and simplicity – and we’ve found 11 home accessories that will help you achieve the look this winter.
Contempee faux pampas grass
Make a statement in your home with this beautiful cream faux pampas grass – your space will thank you for it.
Dusk mohair style sofa throw
Add this timeless throw to your bed or sofa and watch it transform your space into the ultimate cosy haven.
Lily Silk 19 momme seamless silk duvet cover
Nothing says luxurious like silk bedding – and this seamless silk duvet cover comes in a warm taupe hue that will add to your cosy minimalist interiors.
Project Earth For Communities Miyelle twisteeee ceramic mug
Sipping tea or coffee from this ceramic mug will become your favourite pastime, thanks to the cool twisted handle and glazed finish.
Shop Project Earth For Communities Miyelle twisteeee ceramic mug at Selfridges, £48
Soho Home Sima throw
Add subtle texture and warmth to your living space with the reversible Sima throw. Woven from pure lightweight lambswool, the throw features an oversized dogtooth pattern in deep hues that hark back to country textiles.
Layered Lounge mustard brick cushion cover
This cushion comes in a soft-washed cotton that will add a relaxed look to complement most interior styles.
Ikea Svindinge rug
Cosy interiors and shaggy rugs just go hand-in-hand, don’t you think?
&klevering stack candle holder orange
Add a pop of colour to your shelf or coffee table with this bold candle holder.
Shop &klevering stack candle holder orange at Bode Living, £16.50
Oliver Bonas Chloe gold metal dressing table mirror
Give your dressing table an art deco appeal with this gold mirror, which comes in a brushed metal finish and features an elegantly tapered base.
Shop Oliver Bonas Chloe gold metal dressing table mirror, £49.50
La Redoute Interieurs Egurra plain lyocell duvet cover
Made in a plain 100% lyocell fabric that’s as soft as silk, this duvet cover will help you get a comfortable night of sleep while complementing your minimalist decor.
Shop La Redoute Interieurs egurra plain lyocell duvet cover, £80
Rhoom pearl velvet cushion
Crafted using a plush velvet fabric, this cushion features a seashell design and is completed with fine embroidery, adding a playful touch to your decor.
Images: courtesy of brands