Vanilla girl: the soft interiors trend that will add a cosy aesthetic to your home

From boucle fabrics and creamy, neutral shades, to satin bedding and gold accessories, the Vanilla Girl aesthetic brings luxury and simplicity into one.

As we deal with snow, sleet and freezing cold temperatures, the desire to stay indoors is at an all-time high – and a new soft interiors trend is helping to fuel those desires to keep warm and cosy at home.

The ‘vanilla girl’ aesthetic is a trend taking over TikTok, with a focus on simplicity and femininity, using vanilla-inspired hues to execute the look.

The interiors style was coined on TikTok, with content from influencers including @jlovessss showing users how to get the vanilla girl aesthetic in all aspects of their life – with one of her videos seeing 1.1 million views for vanilla girl decor.

“Across the vanilla girl fashion aesthetic, understated and comfortable pieces are essential to nailing the look – cosiness is key,” says a spokesperson for Secret Linen Store. “A vanilla girl’s home should be a peaceful haven where you can relax at the end of the day.” 

Including boucle fabrics, creamy, neutral shades, satin bedding and gold accessories, the vanilla girl aesthetic combines luxury and simplicity  – and we’ve found 11 home accessories that will help you achieve the look this winter.

  • Lily Silk 19 momme seamless silk duvet cover

    Lily Silk 19 momme seamless silk duvet cover
    Vanilla Girl aesthetic: Lily Silk 19 momme seamless silk duvet cover

    Nothing says luxurious like silk bedding – and this seamless silk duvet cover comes in a warm taupe hue that will add to your cosy minimalist interiors.

    Shop Lily Silk 19 momme seamless silk duvet cover, £179

  • Project Earth For Communities Miyelle twisteeee ceramic mug

    Project Earth For Communities Miyelle twisteeee ceramic mug
    Vanilla Girl aesthetic: Project Earth For Communities Miyelle twisteeee ceramic mug

    Sipping tea or coffee from this ceramic mug will become your favourite pastime, thanks to the cool twisted handle and glazed finish.

    Shop Project Earth For Communities Miyelle twisteeee ceramic mug at Selfridges, £48

  • Soho Home Sima throw

    Soho Home Sima throw
    Vanilla Girl aesthetic: Soho Home Sima throw

    Add subtle texture and warmth to your living space with the reversible Sima throw. Woven from pure lightweight lambswool, the throw features an oversized dogtooth pattern in deep hues that hark back to country textiles.

    Shop Soho Home Sima throw, £180

  • Layered Lounge mustard brick cushion cover

    Layered Lounge mustard brick cushion cover
    Vanilla Girl aesthetic: Layered Lounge mustard brick cushion cover

    This cushion comes in a soft-washed cotton that will add a relaxed look to complement most interior styles.

    Shop Layered Lounge mustard brick cushion cover, £49

  • Ikea Svindinge rug

    Ikea Svindinge rug
    Vanilla Girl aesthetic: Ikea Svindinge rug

    Cosy interiors and shaggy rugs just go hand-in-hand, don’t you think?

    Shop Ikea Svindinge rug, £20

