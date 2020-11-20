The best vases to bestow upon homeware fans for Christmas 2020

From upside-down glass rainbows to terracotta ceramic shells, these are the ultimate vases to gift this Christmas. 

What to buy the stylish person who has everything? They’ve done the tablescaping, they know their interiors trends for 2021 and they practically invented cottagecore… so what’s the best thing to buy them this Christmas? Well, any interiors addict worth their Matilda Goad lampshade will tell you that the single easiest way to upgrade any space is with a gorgeous vase.

And 2020 was the year the vase found its moment – from the Anissa Kermiche Love Handles design which was everywhere to the leopard head trend that won our hearts. As we all turned our attentions to creating beautifully curated spaces, the vase was the easy win.   

So this Christmas, finding the right vase is guaranteed to hit the right note. Whether they place theirs on their bathroom shelf, their mantlepiece or the centre of their dining table, a vase will add instant interest to their Insta interiors. 

Bringing the outdoors in at Christmas is another huge trend this year, with evergreens, bunches of holly and seasonal flowers adding texture and uplift. Placing them in a gifted vase is not only delightful, but practical to boot. So read on to discover the most coveted Christmas vase gifts for 2020…

