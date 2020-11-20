From upside-down glass rainbows to terracotta ceramic shells, these are the ultimate vases to gift this Christmas.
What to buy the stylish person who has everything? They’ve done the tablescaping, they know their interiors trends for 2021 and they practically invented cottagecore… so what’s the best thing to buy them this Christmas? Well, any interiors addict worth their Matilda Goad lampshade will tell you that the single easiest way to upgrade any space is with a gorgeous vase.
And 2020 was the year the vase found its moment – from the Anissa Kermiche Love Handles design which was everywhere to the leopard head trend that won our hearts. As we all turned our attentions to creating beautifully curated spaces, the vase was the easy win.
You may also like
10 plants set to take over our homes (and Instagram feeds) in 2021
So this Christmas, finding the right vase is guaranteed to hit the right note. Whether they place theirs on their bathroom shelf, their mantlepiece or the centre of their dining table, a vase will add instant interest to their Insta interiors.
Bringing the outdoors in at Christmas is another huge trend this year, with evergreens, bunches of holly and seasonal flowers adding texture and uplift. Placing them in a gifted vase is not only delightful, but practical to boot. So read on to discover the most coveted Christmas vase gifts for 2020…
Hay Moroccan Vase
Hay’s Moroccan vase is the perfect pop of colour for any space – we’d like to line them up one after the other.
HKliving Ceramic Shell Vase
Shells – whether in vase or candle form – are popping up everywhere and this one by HKliving is a pure delight.
HoneyBee Home Jungle Cheetah Fine China Jug
Leopard prints (and indeed cheetah prints) remain a perennial draw for interiors pieces and this beautiful jug does it with understated beauty.
Doiy Rainbow Vase
It goes without saying the rainbow will forever live on as a symbol of this year but Doiy’s upside-down design gives it a knowing twist.
OYOY Living Design Toppu VaseThe caramel and rose colour scheme (it also comes in black and white) is exactly what we’re after right now.
House Doctor Organi Vase
From Scandi brand House Doctor, this lightly bubbled ombre green glass just needs peonies.
Anissa Kermiche Love Handles Vase
The vase that launched its own interiors trend, Anissa Kermiche’s Love Handles vase is a modern classic worth giving.
Shop Anissa Kermiche Love Handles at The Conran Shop at Selfridges, £340
La Basketry Woven Vase
Handwoven in Senegal with dried grasses and coloured strings, the texture of this vase will add comfort and joy to any table top.
Moxon London Reversible Glass Vase
Use these gorgeous glass cylinder vases one way for a full arrangement or turn around to create a single stem bud vase. Ingenious!
Harriet Caslin Large Water Jug
Harriet Caslin’s beautiful porcelain jug is handmade, fits into cottagecore with aplomb and will last someone forever.
Quail Ceramics Giraffe Vase
Quail Ceramics’ designs have been everywhere this year and rightly so – quirky, original and looking good, they’re pure mantelpiece joy.
Arket Drip Glaze Vase
Arket’s small but perfectly formed drip glaze vase is ideal for single stems.
Inside Store Ldn Face Ceramic Vase
Inside Store Ldn is one of the best interiors shops to do your Christmas shopping – especially for this cheeky face vase.
Libby Ballard Bottle Vase
Inspired by the British coast, each of Libby Ballard’s creations is handmade making them utterly unique.
Images: courtesy of brands
Francesca Brown
Francesca Brown is books editor for Stylist magazine and Stylist Loves; she also compiles the Style List on a weekly basis. She is a self-confessed HBO abuser and has a wide selection of grey sweatshirts. Honestly, you just can’t have enough. @franabouttown