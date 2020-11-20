What to buy the stylish person who has everything? They’ve done the tablescaping, they know their interiors trends for 2021 and they practically invented cottagecore… so what’s the best thing to buy them this Christmas? Well, any interiors addict worth their Matilda Goad lampshade will tell you that the single easiest way to upgrade any space is with a gorgeous vase.

And 2020 was the year the vase found its moment – from the Anissa Kermiche Love Handles design which was everywhere to the leopard head trend that won our hearts. As we all turned our attentions to creating beautifully curated spaces, the vase was the easy win.