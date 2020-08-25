There’s something about velvet interiors. Be it a smattering of scatter cushions, a stylish cocktail chair or a standout headboard, the decadent fabric has always been a byword for style.

Perhaps it’s down to the luxe look of the material itself, its tactile nature or the way it exudes a sense of drama – a well-placed velvet footstool, for instance, can instantly transport you from your bedroom to a a Parisian boudoir in the 1920s. Then there’s the way it elevates colour: have you noticed how jewel colours appear even richer in velvet?