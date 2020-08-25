All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
There’s something about velvet interiors. Be it a smattering of scatter cushions, a stylish cocktail chair or a standout headboard, the decadent fabric has always been a byword for style.
Perhaps it’s down to the luxe look of the material itself, its tactile nature or the way it exudes a sense of drama – a well-placed velvet footstool, for instance, can instantly transport you from your bedroom to a a Parisian boudoir in the 1920s. Then there’s the way it elevates colour: have you noticed how jewel colours appear even richer in velvet?
The versatility of velvet means that anyone can experiment with the trend, whether you’ve a penchant for deep tones that exude glamour or bright, maximalist colours that lift a room. And with an ever-expanding range of colours and textures, velvet is a thoroughly liveable way to upgrade your living space.
Whether you’re ready to embrace a statement piece or add a simple touch of luxury, browse our edit of the best velvet interiors pieces out there right now that will give your home one big dose of chic.
La Double J velvet cushion
Style your sofa with this luxurious Italian-made velvet cushion, featuring a motif hand-painted exclusively for La DoubleJ in celebration of divine feminine energy.
Ruma Aria forest green velvet buttoned cylinder pouffe
We love a multifunctional piece of furniture and this pouffe in gorgeous forest green is on our interiors wishlist.
Att Pynta velvet Gotain petrol velvet curtain
Add a luxurious feel to any space with these gorgeous velvet curtains that can be customised to the exact length you need in two-width options.
Les Ottomans silk velvet cushion
This handmade silk velvet cushion features Ottomans’ traditional pattern, which is crafted in Turkey and entirely handmade by local artisans.
Dunelm velvet rug
Soft and fluffy, this velvet rug will bring warmth and softness to any bedroom or living room.
Nathalie Lete velvet throw blanket
Add a whimsical feel to your space with this Anthropologie throw blanket from Nathalie Lete, which is adorned with whimsical woodland motifs.
Ruma Malena tobacco velvet bench with gold metal frame
Add a statement piece to your space with this velvet bench, which is perfect for seating around the coffee table, a stylish bench at the end of your bed or a statement centre piece in the middle of the room.
Morris & Co sunflower quilted throw
This William Morris & Co saffron quilted throw features an embossed interlaced flower pattern and is finished in solid deep saffron colour. Perfect for your autumn decor.
Borello mustard tufted stool
This tufted stool will add texture and elegance to any room, thanks to the deeply padded seat tufted with buttons finished in a mustard velvet fabric.
