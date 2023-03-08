All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
After the Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice in the UK, keeping warm has once again become a top priority – and these velvet bedding accessories will help you do just that.
The idea of snow and ice in March doesn’t quite sound right, does it?
While many of us were hoping for warmer temperatures and sunny days this month with spring soon approaching, we may have to wait a little longer after the Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice across the UK – including London and the south-east.
This means keeping warm has once again become a top priority – and there are a plethora of velvet quilts, duvets and bedding sets that might be just what we need to get through this particularly cold month.
Whether you want to go bold to brighten up your decor or something subtle to complement minimalist interiors, these velvet bedding buys are just what you need.
You may also like
15 cosy weighted blankets to help you get a better night’s sleep
John Lewis Boutique hotel velvet stitch throw
Keep warm with this sumptuously soft blush pink quilt from John Lewis. It features a velvet face and quilted cotton reverse and will add some elegant hotel-style glamour to your bedroom.
Graham & Brown restore midnight double duvet cover
Bring peace and tranquillity to your bedroom with this midnight blue duvet cover. The design is inspired by nature and features deep smoky blue tones, to help create the perfect calming atmosphere.
Shop Graham & Brown restore midnight double duvet cover, £100
Habitat pinsonic velvet plain pink bedding set
Hibernate in style with this pink velvet bedding set. The tactile pinsonic design has a soft sheen and will help give your boudoir the luxe feel you desire.
M&S Collection velvet quilted bedspread
This velvet bedspread comes in a deep midnight blue hue and features hand-stitched quilting for a textural yet understated design.
Oliver Bonas ditsy crinkle green velvet bedspread
Green is a colour that continues to grow in popularity – and you can get in on the trend while keeping cosy with this Oliver Bonas bedspread.
Shop Oliver Bonas ditsy crinkle green velvet bedspread, £165
La Redoute Interieurs velvet 100% washed cotton velvet quilt
Bring colour and softness to your decor with this La Redoute velvet quilt. The soft, cosy design is made from durable, high-quality material and is sure to bring charm and elegance to your interiors.
Shop La Redoute Interieurs velvet 100% washed cotton velvet quilt, £125
Heal’s velvet quilt in midnight blue
Thick, cosy and made from luxurious cotton velvet? Sign me up.
Paoletti Palmeria velvet duvet cover
Transform your bedroom into something fit for a queen with this stunning velvet duvet cover. The show-stopping design features luxe embroidery on soft, sumptuous velvet and is the perfect statement bedding to bring your boudoir an elegant twist.
Shop Paoletti Palmeria velvet duvet cover at Matalan, from £55
Essentials diamond velvet bedspread
Add a touch of colour to your bedroom with this velvet bedspread from Essentials. Crafted from polyester velvet, this bedspread is lusciously soft and features a polyester padding filling, finished in a gorgeous spring-like lilac tone.
Images: John Lewis; courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
Home and interiors
Sofa looking worse for wear? 9 slipcovers that will transform it in seconds
Home and interiors
9 stylish beds with hidden storage underneath for all your clutter
Home and interiors
Take inspiration from Lily Allen’s Brooklyn townhouse with these chintz home buys
Home and interiors
Shabby chic is making a comeback – 11 cosy buys that’ll add romantic charm to your home