If you’re looking for chic storage solutions, these vintage-inspired trunks are just what you need.
’Tis the season for spring cleaning!
As winter finally draws to a close, the desire to declutter and get our homes in tip-top shape is number one on our to-do list – but before doing all that, having ample storage is key.
After all, where else can we place all the trinkets, paperwork and bits and bobs littered around our homes?
And if you’re looking for storage that doesn’t require you to compromise on style, these 11 vintage-inspired storage trunks are worth adding to your wishlist.
The Cambridge Satchel Co treasure trunk
Stash your trinkets, documents and precious photo albums in this chic navy treasure trunk, which is perfect forstoring all your essential items.
Barcelone 2 light blue metal trunks at La Redoute
These pastel metal trunks are a great storage solution that will add a springtime lift to interiors, whether they are placed in your bathroom for laundry storage, or in the bedroom to hold your fashion accessories or books.
Shop Barcelone 2 light blue metal trunks at Maisons Du Monde, £77
AM.PM Denise metal trunk at La Redoute
This terracotta metal trunk is reminiscent of an old-fashioned steamer trunk and will add some vintage-inspired flair to your interiors.
Made Daven set of 2 metal storage box trunks
If you’re in need of sleek, minimalist storage, these Made metal trunks will do just the job. Available in burnt orange and off-white, the boxes are roomy and lightweight, and will neatly hold items while adding subtle colour to your space.
Oliver Bonas hammered gold metal storage trunks set of two
Go bold with these hammered gold metal storage trunks from Oliver Bonas. With one large and one small suitcase, they are sized so that the smaller trunk can fit inside the large one and will be a bold addition to your home.
Shop Oliver Bonas hammered gold metal storage trunks set of two, £130
BTFY set of 2 teal & pink metal storage trunks
These trunks in a teal and pink combo are as strong as they are stylish, and will add a bright pop of colour to your living room or bedroom.
Scaramanga Vintage coffee table trunk large
Go for a classic design with this vintage 1950s trunk, which can also be used as a coffee table, in a striking tan hue.
Shop Scaramanga Vintage coffee table trunk large at UFurnish, £225
Beautify silver storage trunk stool
This velvet storage trunk doubles as a stool and is a gorgeous accessory for any dressing room, bedroom or hallway.
Shop Beautify silver storage trunk stool at UFurnish, £54.99
Homes Direct set of 3 storage trunks
If you need ample storage, this trio of trunks made from aluminium with a wooden trim will do just the trick.
Dunelm luxe navy velvet storage trunk
Designed for seamlessly tidying away your clutter, this navy blue velvet storage trunk will add a soft look and feel to your home.
Your Furniture Place set of 3 faux leather trunks storage boxes
Add some vintage vibes to your interiors with these faux leather storage boxes, which can be displayed beautifully anywhere in the home, either alone or as a set.
Shop Your Furniture Place set of 3 faux leather trunks storage boxes at Etsy, £87.99
