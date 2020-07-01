There are so many advantages to buying vintage furniture and pre-loved home accessories. If you haven’t tried it before you’ll probably be wondering why you’ve been missing out all this time.

You see, breathing new life into a second hand piece is first and foremost good for the environment. Instead of sending that beautifully crafted chair or expertly painted picture to landfill, you’re continuing its life cycle, and avoiding buying something new to sit in its place.

But on the more romantic side of things, every vintage piece of furniture has its own story. Whether it be a mid century dresser or a trinket bowl from the 1920s, filling your home with pieces like this is an opportunity to curate a place full of old and new memories, with stories from periods of time you may have never known.