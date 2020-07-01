These vintage and pre-loved online stores are exactly what you need to curate a home full of interesting, unique pieces; each with its own story.
There are so many advantages to buying vintage furniture and pre-loved home accessories. If you haven’t tried it before you’ll probably be wondering why you’ve been missing out all this time.
You see, breathing new life into a second hand piece is first and foremost good for the environment. Instead of sending that beautifully crafted chair or expertly painted picture to landfill, you’re continuing its life cycle, and avoiding buying something new to sit in its place.
But on the more romantic side of things, every vintage piece of furniture has its own story. Whether it be a mid century dresser or a trinket bowl from the 1920s, filling your home with pieces like this is an opportunity to curate a place full of old and new memories, with stories from periods of time you may have never known.
If you’re unsure of where to start, try out these gorgeous online vintage and pre-loved stores and get yourself something truly unique. After all, by securing a pre-loved find, you can be sure your friend won’t have bought the same one!
Yesterday Today
Yesterday Today was created be Bella Dunne as a response to her love for sourcing vintage textiles, and her belief in the importance of being environmentally-conscious.
You’ll find vintage homeware accessories on here, but also pieces that Bella has adapted using vintage textiles with contemporary pieces, so they can flourish in a new life.
Many of the products include a historical breakdown to explain where they’ve been, and Bella puts quality craftsmanship above all else to ensure that whatever you buy from Yesterday Today, you keep forever.
The Edition 94
Vintage and lifestyle store TheEdition 94 sits in an idyllic spot on Fulham Road in London, but you can shop some of its wares online, too.
The vintage section has a selection of pieces which is ever-changing, from millennial pink Murano glass lamps to antique teacups, many of which exude a glamorous vibe.
It’s a little pricier than some of the other stores on this list, but if you’re looking for a stand-out piece, we’d recommend keeping an eye out here.
Shop white French antique enamel planter at The Edition 94, £395
Homeplace
Wendy Aldridge founded Homeplace with a passion that every home should house beautiful objects that help tell a story.
Here, you’ll find a considered selection of vintage, mid century, retro and contemporary furniture, lighting and homeware.
Wendy suggests mixing styles from Scandinavian mid-century with English whimsy to create a sense of personality in your home, plus she’s happy to try and source something if you already have a piece in mind.
Mayfly Vintage
Mayfly Vintage has a showroom in Stockbridge where you can browse in person, but the website is so frequently updated you don’t need to.
This is a great tip for anyone looking for slightly bigger pieces, whether it be a set of antique chairs, a green German beer hall bench or the beautiful sofa pictured above.
Shop blue velvet French napoleon III style sofa at Mayfly Vintage, £395
Mustard Vintage
Gemma and Simon, founders of Mustard Vintage, gave up their day jobs 10 years ago to focus on curating a website of beautiful, carefully selected vintage furniture, and boy do they know what they’re doing.
The site is meticulously sectioned so you can find what you need straight away, but we particularly like the storage and seating options.
Shop Mid Century brass pineapple three tier serving tray at Mustard Vintage, £136.50
Stone and Sage
If old English whimsy is your style, Stone and Sage is about to become your new favourite online store.
Think dried flowers curved into door wreaths, vintage clam shells for decoration and botanical pictures like the one above.
Everything sourced has a nostalgic sense of days gone by and a traditional femininity, shown in the photo styling on the site.
Shop vintage rose illustration bookplate six at Stone and Sage, £10
Images: Getty / courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.