Wallpaper borders are back – here’s how to style them

Originally used to conceal the ends or hide any tacks or gaps way back in the 18th and 19th centuries, wallpaper borders came back with a bang in the 80s and 90s. But the trend has come a long way since then.

And now that the renowned interior designer Kelly Hoppen CBE has collaborated with Lick to release an exclusive collection of wallpaper borders, we have a feeling that many more of us will be jumping in and putting our own spin on the growing trend.

Wallpaper borders are particularly great for those who don’t want to paper an entire wall or room. And there are several different options when it comes to where and how to hang borders as well.