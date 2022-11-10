Wallpaper borders are back – here’s how to style them
- Posted by
- Ellis Cochrane
- Published
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
We can’t get enough of a wallpaper border at the moment. But the narrow strip of paper that can be used to define or accent your space isn’t a new trend by any means.
Originally used to conceal the ends or hide any tacks or gaps way back in the 18th and 19th centuries, wallpaper borders came back with a bang in the 80s and 90s. But the trend has come a long way since then.
And now that the renowned interior designer Kelly Hoppen CBE has collaborated with Lick to release an exclusive collection of wallpaper borders, we have a feeling that many more of us will be jumping in and putting our own spin on the growing trend.
Wallpaper borders are particularly great for those who don’t want to paper an entire wall or room. And there are several different options when it comes to where and how to hang borders as well.
You can also use them to “both highlight and disguise,” says Brendon Haxby, co-founder of luxury online interiors retailer Naken.co.uk. “From showcasing skirting boards and door frames to masking imperfections, their uses are wide and varied. Add to the fact that a wallpaper border is a quick and relatively cheap way of changing up the look of an entire room and it’s easy to see why they are soaring in popularity.”
For a classic look that will elongate any room and draw eyes up, applying it to the top of the wall where it meets the ceiling or along crown moulding or cornicing is a great idea. You can also highlight other period and traditional characteristics such as dado or picture rails.
So if you have a wall or room that is lacking personality, opting for a wallpaper border can be a quick and easy way to transform a space while adding character and detail.
“Wallpaper borders are an accessible, easy and really fun way to add interest and character to a space that you want to highlight, so we’ve created our own to give everyone the confidence to add a bit more personality to their space,” says Lick’s director of interior design and colour psychologist, Tash Bradley, who created the borders alongside Kelly.
Whether you’re looking to add a bold accent or something more neutral, thankfully it’s becoming much easier to find a fantastic array of wallpaper borders to choose from. And here are just a few of our favourites:
Lick Weave 01 Wallpaper Border
Inspired by traditional basket weaving techniques but reimagined to create a modern geometric pattern, this graphic monochromatic design would work equally well with subtler neutral shades as it would with bolder colours.
Cole & Son Martyn Lawrence Bullard Zellige 113/12036 Wallpaper Border
Giving the impression of a china blue and white tiled design, this would look great in a kitchen and we can’t get over how seamlessly it works with the rest of the Cole & Son Martyn Lawrence Bullard Zelige wallpaper range to give the appearance of Moroccan mosaic tilework in the time it takes to apply some wallpaper.
Shop Cole & Son Martyn Lawrence Bullard Zellige 113/12036 Wallpaper Border, £29
Studio Atkinson Edith Wallpaper Border
We love the way that this slim wallpaper border from Studio Atkinson has been used to create a panelled look in a bedroom. It just goes to prove that there are many different ways you might not initially think of to use a wallpaper border to fit in with your existing design styles or try something completely new.
Cole & Son Folie Rousseau 99/10046 Wallpaper Border
Available in a range of different colours such as rose pink, dove grey, soft charcoal, old olive and cobalt blue, something about this playful wallpaper border instantly gave us The White Lotus opening credits vibes.
Shop Cole & Son Folie Rousseau 99/10046 Wallpaper Border, £96
CommonRoom Ivy Chaplet Wallpaper Border by Kate Hawkins
For a daintier border, this hand-painted style is lovely and, because it is one of the slimmer designs, it would frame a door or dado rail perfectly.
Shop CommonRoom Ivy Chaplet Wallpaper Border by Kate Hawkins, £75
Stoff Studios Sunne Wallpaper Border in Sherbet
If you enjoy playing with bright and bold colours in your home, this wallpaper border from Stoff Studios is perfect. We love the idea of pairing the two shades in the wall and skirting board to tie in the two different colours in a fun and stylish way.
Lick Dash 02 Wallpaper Border
Dunelm Apex Rose Gold Border
If you’re on a strict budget but would still like to get the look of a wallpaper border in your home, this incredibly affordable option from Dunelm would look fantastic in living rooms and bedrooms. Use it to pick up rosy hues in your soft furnishings to create a cohesive look.
Images: courtesy of brands