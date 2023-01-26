‘Spathrooms’ are the chic way to create the ultimate self-care space in your home
- Leah Sinclair
The ‘spathroom’ is a bathroom-spa hybrid that promotes serenity and calm – and they are a lot easier to create then you may think.
What I wouldn’t give to be at a spa right now…
If I was, I’d be resting peacefully while getting a well-deserved (If I do say so myself) massage or sweating it out in a sauna before chilling by the pool and then doing it all over again.
While that fantasy might not be my current reality, there are ways we can create a spa-like space in our home and follow certain self-care practices to ensure we reconnect with ourselves and bring a sense of calm and serenity to our day-to-day.
One way to do so is by giving our bathrooms a slight upgrade – and creating the ultimate ‘spathroom’ might be the way forward.
With more people bringing wellness into their homes, from reconnecting with nature to creating a safe space to meditate and relax, the idea of carving out time and space to truly unwind is key, and embracing the spathroom is a great way to create serenity and calm in your bathroom and leave you feeling like the spa is right on your doorstep.
And if you’re looking to create your very own, Chloë Luxton, founder of beauty brand Bramley, has shared six quick ways to create a hotel-worthy spathroom.
1. Ambient and natural lighting
“Good lighting is a spathroom essential, as light has a huge effect on our wellbeing,” says Luxton.
“Natural light, for example, is good for both the mind and bathroom, opening the room to give the impression of greater size and space.”
Luxton adds that if your bathroom is lacking in natural light, add mirrors to reflect light around the room and brighten the space.
“Dimmer lights and candles are also perfect for creating a soothing ambience when the sun goes down.”
2. Declutter your space
A cluttered space leads to a cluttered mind – and if you want to create a true bathroom sanctuary, you’ll need to make sure the space is clean and tidy.
“Spend time tidying and organising your bathroom, ensuring all empty and expired products are thrown out and adequate storage is available for what remains,” Luxton says.
3. Fill your bathroom with amazing scents
“Fragrance instantly alters our mood, making it a must for any spathroom,” says Luxton.
“You can introduce fragrance in a variety of ways, whether through candles, diffusers, bath salts or body care. What’s most important is that you look for products formulated using natural and relaxing essential oils, such as lavender, chamomile and ylang ylang.”
4. Purchase spa-like towels and robes
If you want your spa-inspired bathroom to have a touch of luxe, Luxton suggests investing in soft fluffy towels and plush bath robes.
“These accessories will provide ultimate comfort, giving you that hotel spa feeling in the comfort of your own home.”
5. Plants, plants and more plants
“Plants are proven to improve wellbeing, making them a spathroom must. In addition to delivering a gorgeous bathroom aesthetic, plants also improve air quality, releasing oxygen and reducing the amount of dust in the air,” says Luxton.
“Succulents are a great plant of choice, as they are easy to care for and survive well in most bathroom environments.”
6. Play some music to add to the atmosphere
According to Luxton, one of the quickest and most affordable ways to transform your bathroom into a spathroom is to play music.
“You can find great sound healing and spa-inspired playlists on Spotify and YouTube, and whether played through your built-in speakers, phone or smart speaker, a relaxing playlist is guaranteed to deliver a truly relaxing atmosphere.”
I don’t know about you, but my self-care routines are about to get a much-needed upgrade.
Image: Getty