What I wouldn’t give to be at a spa right now…

If I was, I’d be resting peacefully while getting a well-deserved (If I do say so myself) massage or sweating it out in a sauna before chilling by the pool and then doing it all over again.

While that fantasy might not be my current reality, there are ways we can create a spa-like space in our home and follow certain self-care practices to ensure we reconnect with ourselves and bring a sense of calm and serenity to our day-to-day.