If you’ve been on TikTok lately, you may have seen some spooky goings-on over on your FYP. And, no, I don’t mean being haunted by the same video every time you scroll. The app has a thriving coven of witches (the #WitchTok hashtag has 25.4 billion views) and interest in all things celestial, astrological and a little bit magical has been on the rise on the platform – as Wired reports.

If the witchy vibe appeals to you, you’ll want to get involved with the latest trend that has TikTok users bewitched (sorry!). Whimsigothic is an aesthetic that mixes 90s influences with a sprinkling of magic and a touch of Tim Burton-esque quirk. Icons of the style include Stevie Nicks, Florence Welch and 90s-era Lisa Bonet and Helena Bonham Carter.

While a lot of TikTok’s whimsigothic content has focused on style – think velvet in rich colours; lots of layered jewellery featuring stars, moons and suns; floaty sleeves and black lace – you can also tap into the trend in your interiors. When it comes to homeware, whimsigothic takes the fun fantasy vibe of cottagecore, the trinkets and knick-knacks of cluttercore and blends them with the goth decor trend.