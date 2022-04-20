All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
A touch of 90s goth, a sprinkling of cluttercore and a pinch of cottagecore, mix it all together and you’ve got TikTok’s new fave interiors aesthetic – whimsigothic.
If you’ve been on TikTok lately, you may have seen some spooky goings-on over on your FYP. And, no, I don’t mean being haunted by the same video every time you scroll. The app has a thriving coven of witches (the #WitchTok hashtag has 25.4 billion views) and interest in all things celestial, astrological and a little bit magical has been on the rise on the platform – as Wired reports.
If the witchy vibe appeals to you, you’ll want to get involved with the latest trend that has TikTok users bewitched (sorry!). Whimsigothic is an aesthetic that mixes 90s influences with a sprinkling of magic and a touch of Tim Burton-esque quirk. Icons of the style include Stevie Nicks, Florence Welch and 90s-era Lisa Bonet and Helena Bonham Carter.
While a lot of TikTok’s whimsigothic content has focused on style – think velvet in rich colours; lots of layered jewellery featuring stars, moons and suns; floaty sleeves and black lace – you can also tap into the trend in your interiors. When it comes to homeware, whimsigothic takes the fun fantasy vibe of cottagecore, the trinkets and knick-knacks of cluttercore and blends them with the goth decor trend.
Where to look for whimsigothic interiors inspiration
The 90s were the heyday of witchy and spooky pop culture so it’s no wonder that shows like Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Buffy, Charmed and Hocus Pocus are being referenced by TikTok users as examples of the whimsigothic aesthetic. Sabrina’s bedroom in both the OG series and the Netflix remake are great places to start for whimsigothic inspiration.
A whimsigothic home features rich blues and purples, the layering of different textures, plush velvets and the sort of celestial iconography that a whimsigothic outfit might have. Other hallmarks include crystals, incense burners, hanging plants, lanterns and a lot of candles. You’re basically aiming to make your space look like a witch’s apothecary – black cat optional.
Influenced as it is by the 90s, the trend lends itself well to vintage and secondhand shopping – there are almost certainly a few whimsigothic homeware items to be had at your local charity shop.
Homewares that will help bring the whimsigothic aesthetic to your space
Whether you want to go full witch or simply dip a toe into the trend, there are lots of options out there on the high street, too. Here are some of the best.
Urban Outfitters decorative vines
Trailing plants are very much part of the whimsigothic look. But if you’re still waiting on your plant-growing powers, these faux vines from Urban Outfitters will make your walls appear covered in creeping ivy – as if by magic.
Furn Astrid cushion
This cushion has two whimsigothic hallmarks for the price of one: rich teal velvet – tick; embroidered golden celestial pattern – tick. It’s also available in black, should you wish to make things a little more moody.
Paper High handmade candle lantern
These are the perfect home for all those pillar candles you’ve got stashed away and they’re suitable for both home and garden use. Win-win.
Heritage House sun, moon and stars throw
While the 90s-style star and moon duvet cover beloved of whimsigothic TikTok is sadly pretty hard to come by online, this throw is a great alternative.
Shop Heritage House GB sun, moon & stars throw at Etsy, £39.99
Anthropologie gilded amethyst door knobs
A more subtle way to tap into the trend, these crystal door knobs will give a tired piece of furniture a whimsigothic-approved new look.
Sass & Belle celestial moon shelf
Not only is this Sass & Belle piece whimsigothical (yes, that’s a word according to TikTok), it will give you a space to showcase other trinkets and show off your shelf-styling skills.
Oliver Bonas moon phase ceramic trays
Ideal for displaying jewellery or trinkets, these Oliver Bonas trays will make a spellbinding addition to your dressing table.
Meri Meri gold sparkle star chandelier
This Meri Meri chandelier is a chic update on the glow-in-the-dark stars that many a 90s and 00s baby had stuck all over their ceiling.
John Lewis Poole Pottery celestial bud vase
Thanks to the reactive layers in its glaze, this vase’s celestial pattern will develop over time. Sounds pretty magical.
Image, clockwise from top left: Getty Images / De Agostini, Oliver Bonas, Furn, Quick Image/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Image, Anthropologie/John Lewis, Heritage House GB, Moviestore/Shutterstock
Recommended by Aimee Grant Cumberbatch
Homeware
This statement print is having another resurgence when it comes to homeware
Home and interiors
TikTok is obsessed with the dark academia interiors trend, and no wonder
Home and interiors
ICYMI, “coastal grandmother” is the cosy beach house-inspired interiors trend taking over TikTok
Home and interiors
How TikTok’s ‘cluttercore’ community is helping women with ADHD