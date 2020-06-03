There’s something covetable about a beautiful wine glass. Whether rimmed with gold, etched with stars or hued in pastel tones, we love the decadence of drinking bubbles (or regular old sauvignon blanc) out of something sophisticated.

Although our love for gorgeous glassware isn’t new, dining is definitely a big trend at the moment. We’ve seen the art of setting your table with serious style (known as tablescaping) turn into a full-on Instagram trend, while Google searches for garden dining and outdoor entertaining are at an all time high.