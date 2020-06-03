Deck out your dining table with our edit of the most gorgeous glassware to buy now
There’s something covetable about a beautiful wine glass. Whether rimmed with gold, etched with stars or hued in pastel tones, we love the decadence of drinking bubbles (or regular old sauvignon blanc) out of something sophisticated.
Although our love for gorgeous glassware isn’t new, dining is definitely a big trend at the moment. We’ve seen the art of setting your table with serious style (known as tablescaping) turn into a full-on Instagram trend, while Google searches for garden dining and outdoor entertaining are at an all time high.
So, more than ever we’re keen to up our entertaining game (ready for when lockdown ends, that is) and invest in some rather fancy glassware to make our dining tables sparkle like never before. From white and red wine glasses to champagne coupes, we’ll be putting all of these glasses on our wish list.
Floral transfer wine glass
The summery weather (and the loosening of lockdown restrictions) has got us all excited to picnic.
And what better to sip your chosen tipple in, but this kitschy wine glass, decorated with a delicate floral pattern?
It’ll look adorable on your picnic blanket or your garden table.
Olivia white wine glass
Host is a great source of unique homeware accessories which will make you feel like you have something a little different to your pals.
Although they stock a mix of products with an eccentric twist, sometimes simple is best, and we can’t fault this staple wine glass for that.
It’s a signature piece which gives a modern update to a classic look, and we’re hear for it.
Hammered acrylic wine glass
If you want to make your table setting a real work of art, this glass will certainly make a statement.
Pair with dusty lilac, contrasting burnt orange or tonal shades around the same hue for a fashionable look.
Sparkle champagne coupes
These celestial-style glasses tap into our penchant for homeware accessories inspired by the starry skies.
Perfect for a celebration, the tiny etched design on each one seems to make the glasses sparkle – which becomes only more magical when there are bubbles inside!
Shop sparkle champagne coupes at Sophie Conran, £79 for set of six
Barwell cut crystal flute glass
Soho Home really know what they’re doing when it comes to glassware, with different varieties for all kinds of wine.
If you’ve ever visited one of the brand’s illustrious houses you may well have drank from one already, which makes securing a set of your own feel like having a little slice of luxury back at your pad.
This set is made from cut crystal which has a weighty feel and a highly polished brilliance, with each piece being hand finished.
Shop Barwell crystal flute glass at Soho Home, £152 for set of four
Thalia flute
Top tip: Anthropologie is the bee’s knees when it comes to glassware.
The brand’s variety of wine glasses spans a huge range of shapes, designs and colours, but we couldn’t say no to this elegant champagne flute.
The stem has been artfully speckling with shimmering bronze flecks, which play beautifully in the light.
Agata gold champagne saucers
These gold-gilded glasses make us swoon.
From their coupe shape to the circular art deco-inspired print and glimmering metallic touch, they are the epitome of luxe tableware.
Shop Agata gold champagne saucers at Oliver Bonas, £34 for set of four
Raised design wine glass
Where would be the fun if all wine glasses looked the same?
There’s something medieval about this goblet-style wine glass, and we think holding it would make us feel like the queen of our very own castle.
Violet wine glass
We love the deep hue of this aubergine-coloured glass, which would look stylish next to muted pastel pink napkins.
Its chunky shape is a little different to usual, but we like that it adds a unique quirk.
Complete the look with a matching tumbler, or stay with the jewel toned colour palette and also stock up on the dark green version.
Images:
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.