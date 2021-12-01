All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Go all out with your festive decor and turn your home into a picturesque winter wonderland this Christmas.
The countdown to Christmas is officially in full swing and I am ready to pull out all the stops when it comes to festive decor this season.
From dusting off classic family ornaments to put on the mantlepiece to scouring the net for shiny new favourites to perch on top of my Christmas tree, decorating our homes this Christmas has never seemed more important – and there’s something about wintery white decor that evokes the spirit of Christmas without the frosty cold temperatures that come with it.
If you’re looking to spruce up your home and turn it into the ultimate winter wonderland, these 12 homeware buys will help transform your space into everything you’ve ever dreamed of.
John Lewis & Partners snow mountain holly wreath
Searching for the perfect Christmas wreath can be a challenge – but this one is made of nothing more than silver and white holly and will be a stunning yet simple addition to your home.
Cody Foster and Co joyous home snow globe
Time to get to shakin’ with this snow globe, which will add a festive feel to any tabletop or mantlepiece.
Shop Cody Foster and Co joyous home snow globe at Amara, £36
Nordic House contemporary glass candle holders
Candles are essential during the winter months and help create a much-needed warmth – and these contemporary candle holders will be the ultimate seasonal purchase for all the dinners you’ll be hosting this season.
Shop Nordic House contemporary glass candle holders, from £24
Maisons Du Monde snow-coated pine cone sachet
Bring an element of nature to your Christmas decor with these snow-coated pine cones.
Mrs Alice silver snowflake placemats and napkins
These enchanting snowflake napkins and placemats are beautifully decorated with a double silver embroidered edge and will look lovely on your winter holiday table.
Dunelm wonderland snowflake white cushion
This wonderland cushion cover showcases the most traditional holiday motifs, presented in a fresh and elegant new way.
Shop Dunelm wonderland snowflake white cushion at UFurnish, £24
Wayfair throw
Snuggle up with loved ones this winter with this cosy throw.
Berry and Blossoms snow tufted tree festive duvet set
Bring the festivities to the bedroom with this lovely soft tufted snow duvet set. Made from 100% soft cotton, this set makes sleep super cosy and comfortable.
Shop Berry and Blossoms snow tufted tree festive duvet set, £44.99
Oliver Bonas star hammered gold metal wall art
Stars and Christmas go hand in hand – and this Oliver Bonas star design will stand out on any feature wall.
Graham and Green leaves string lights
These elegant string lights will be a stunning addition to your winter wonderland decor and will hang beautifully across a mantelpiece, wooden beam or picture frame.
Anthropologie under the stars pendant lamp
Burnished glass and a brass trim create this dazzling star-shaped pendant lamp, which is sure to bring a touch of enchantment to your interior.
Made Swinton carver dining chair
Comfort is always key – and this chair is perfect for just that, thanks to its curved back and sides, rounded legs and faux sheepskin upholstery.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
Homeware
Starting to plan your Christmas tablescape? These 15 buys are here to help
Homeware
Let’s settle the debate: is it still too early to put up Christmas decorations?
Plants
3 expert tips to keep your Christmas tree looking happy and healthy throughout December
Home and interiors
Under-£20 Secret Santa gifts for your homeware-loving colleagues