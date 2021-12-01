The countdown to Christmas is officially in full swing and I am ready to pull out all the stops when it comes to festive decor this season.

From dusting off classic family ornaments to put on the mantlepiece to scouring the net for shiny new favourites to perch on top of my Christmas tree, decorating our homes this Christmas has never seemed more important – and there’s something about wintery white decor that evokes the spirit of Christmas without the frosty cold temperatures that come with it.