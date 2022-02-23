It’s safe to say that the 2000s have made a comeback.

From beauty to fashion, the days of Y2K can be seen both online and IRL and are even making their way into our homes.

Think fluorescent inflatable chairs, statement lava lamps and daisy-shaped cushions and you’ve got yourself a Y2K-ready home that will transport you back to early-to-mid 00s – and these homeware buys will do just the job.