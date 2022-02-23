All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From floral-shaped pillows to acrylic tables, these Y2K-inspired homeware buys will be everywhere in 2022.
It’s safe to say that the 2000s have made a comeback.
From beauty to fashion, the days of Y2K can be seen both online and IRL and are even making their way into our homes.
Think fluorescent inflatable chairs, statement lava lamps and daisy-shaped cushions and you’ve got yourself a Y2K-ready home that will transport you back to early-to-mid 00s – and these homeware buys will do just the job.
Lounge Pug highback bean bag chair
The high-back beanbag chair is much loved for its wrap-around cocooning shape, constructed from plush soft classic cord fabric, making it cosy and comfy.
Shop Lounge Pug highback bean bag chair at Big Bertha, £69.90
John Lewis lava lamp
Bring style and novelty together with a classic lava lamp. Its kinetic lighting effect provides a calming, relaxing and soft wash of light and it will add a touch of nostalgia to your space.
Sunnylife inflatable lilo chair
Sit back and relax on this colourful floating chair and recliner, which will be perfect for spring and summer.
Love Indy crochet coaster
Add a little colour to your table with these crochet coasters, which will be a simple addition to brighten up any room while sipping your cup of tea.
Cyber Chick Shop Y2K wall print rainbow
This playful print will bring your Y2K aesthetic together, thanks to its bold pastel design that will look cute on any wall.
Shop Cyber Chick Shop Y2K wall print rainbow at Etsy, from £3.50
Homary acrylic end table clear round side
The transparent glass table features a distinctive iridescent finish, making it an elegant, sleek design with charm.
Bespoke Accessories UK flower plush pillow
Made of soft cosy plush surface, this flower pillow is perfect for anyone looking to add pastel Y2K decor to their space.
Shop Bespoke Accessories UK flower plush pillow at Etsy, £16.50
Home Alexa rabbit alarm clock
This rabbit alarm clock is the definition of cute, thanks to the pastel pink design and its rabbit shape.
Tangpan beaded door curtain
Whether you want to use it as a door curtain, window curtain, room or dining divider, this beaded design will certainly become the topic of conversation if you’re entertaining at home.
Chaeri Crystal Crowns pink hand ring holder
Never lose your favourite rings again – house them on this kitsch pink hand ring holder.
Shop Chaeri Crystal Crowns pink hand ring holder at Etsy, £21.87
Klevering wavy lilac photo frame
Keep precious memories in this unique and beautifully marbled acrylic photo frame in a lilac hue.
Sloth and Dandelion handmade resin coaster set
Add some sparkle to your home with these resin coasters, which come in six colours and are sure to make a statement on any table setting.
Shop Sloth and Dandelion handmade resin coaster set at Etsy, £20
Echo Neon rainbow led sign
What could be more colourful and fun than your very own rainbow right inside your room? The graceful curves of this 18×12-inch neon sign fit beautifully on a shelf, mantelpiece, or hanging directly on the wall.
