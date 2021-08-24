You’re going to want everything from Zandra Rhodes’ latest colour-filled Ikea collaboration
Zandra Rhodes is back with a rainbow-toned, bigger-than-life collaboration with Ikea.
Maximalists, rejoice! For the patron saint of more-is-more, Zandra Rhodes, has joined forces with the interior gods at Ikea on a limited-edition collaboration for the high street behemoth.
The 26-piece collection includes an array of rainbow-hued vases, rugs, animal-print cushions and even a Rhodes-infused spin on the brand’s iconic Frakta bag, which she has reimagined into a frilly fuchsia holdall.
Unsurprisingly, the limited-edition collaboration has been christened Karismatik, the Swedish word for “charismatic”, which the brand felt channeled Rhodes’ confidence and style.
“It’s the sort of collection that people can just choose one piece to lighten up their lives or they can choose several pieces,” Rhodes says of the collection. “The design process has been organic and genuine, and this is seen throughout the whole collection. It’s been a wonderful adventure.”
Where possible, the collection has repurposed material for its rugs and cushions, to ensure its production process was as circular and sustainable as possible.
Far from the first of its kind, Dame Zandra Rhodes first collaborated with the Swedish high-street stalwart in 2019 on an interiors collaboration and has most recently joined forces with purveyor of all things boho, Free People. Ikea, meanwhile, has been upping its collaboration game as of late by adding partnerships with Off-White founder and creative director Virgil Abloh as another string to its bow.
Prices start from £1.50. Zandra Rhodes x Ikea will launch 1 September at IKEA.com.
Images: courtesy of Ikea.