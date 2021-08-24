Where possible, the collection has repurposed material for its rugs and cushions, to ensure its production process was as circular and sustainable as possible.

Far from the first of its kind, Dame Zandra Rhodes first collaborated with the Swedish high-street stalwart in 2019 on an interiors collaboration and has most recently joined forces with purveyor of all things boho, Free People. Ikea, meanwhile, has been upping its collaboration game as of late by adding partnerships with Off-White founder and creative director Virgil Abloh as another string to its bow.

Prices start from £1.50. Zandra Rhodes x Ikea will launch 1 September at IKEA.com.