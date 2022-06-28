Van Duysen took inspiration from his own aesthetic and 30 years worth of expertise to create the collection, which revisits some of his most iconic pieces and styles over the years.

The collection will drop twice a year and will be an ongoing collaboration between Zara Home and Van Duysen, with another collection focused on dining launching in October.

“It feels like a homecoming the dimensions – the sensorial aspects, the look and feel all reflect my work,” Van Duysen explained. “My DNA merges with Zara Home.”

From sofas in natural linen fabrics and luxurious bouclé to statement wooden armchairs and soft textile rugs, there is no doubt that ZARAHOME+ by Vincent Van Duysen will be on everyone’s wishlist.

ZARAHOME+ will be available for purchase on the brand’s online store on June 30.