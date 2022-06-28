Zara launches new minimalist homeware collection ZARAHOME+ with designer Vincent Van Duysen
Leah Sinclair
Published
ZARAHOME+ by Vincent Van Duysen will launch June 30 with a collection inspired by the living room and feature pieces including lamps, armchairs, side tables and more.
If there’s one high street homeware brand that’s captured my attention, it’s Zara Home.
The Spanish retailer has placed itself at the forefront of the home and interiors space lately, (the Zara Home x Picasso collection was a particular favourite of mine) and it’s continuing to do so with the launch of a new collection with Belgian architect and designer Vincent Van Duysen.
The brand has teamed up with Van Duysen for a series of collaborative pieces, focused on furniture and home accessories and is branded as ZARAHOME+.
The first drop from the collection will be filled with home accessories that are perfect for living rooms, from sofas, armchairs and desks to lighting, ceramics and textiles.
Van Duysen took inspiration from his own aesthetic and 30 years worth of expertise to create the collection, which revisits some of his most iconic pieces and styles over the years.
The collection will drop twice a year and will be an ongoing collaboration between Zara Home and Van Duysen, with another collection focused on dining launching in October.
“It feels like a homecoming the dimensions – the sensorial aspects, the look and feel all reflect my work,” Van Duysen explained. “My DNA merges with Zara Home.”
From sofas in natural linen fabrics and luxurious bouclé to statement wooden armchairs and soft textile rugs, there is no doubt that ZARAHOME+ by Vincent Van Duysen will be on everyone’s wishlist.
ZARAHOME+ will be available for purchase on the brand’s online store on June 30.
Images: Getty