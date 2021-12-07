I’m always looking for ways to up the cosy factor in my home. Whether it’s finding the perfect weighted blanket, a new scented candle or warm and fuzzy pillows, I believe it’s important to create the atmosphere of your dreams and make your home feel like the cosy and comfortable sanctuary you desire.

And if there’s one way to quickly inject this into your home decor, it’s by perusing Zara Home’s latest products.

There you’ll find everything you’ll want and more, from geometric glass lanterns to reversible tartan blankets – and we’ve listed a few things we’ve seen that are definitely at the top of our wishlists.