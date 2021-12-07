All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
If you’re looking to give your home an interiors refresh, Zara Home might be the place for you.
I’m always looking for ways to up the cosy factor in my home. Whether it’s finding the perfect weighted blanket, a new scented candle or warm and fuzzy pillows, I believe it’s important to create the atmosphere of your dreams and make your home feel like the cosy and comfortable sanctuary you desire.
And if there’s one way to quickly inject this into your home decor, it’s by perusing Zara Home’s latest products.
There you’ll find everything you’ll want and more, from geometric glass lanterns to reversible tartan blankets – and we’ve listed a few things we’ve seen that are definitely at the top of our wishlists.
Reversible tartan blanket
Cosy up with this soft reversible blanket, which features a tartan print and is great to snuggle up on the sofa with.
Decorative cracked bowl
This glass bowl with a crackled effect is perfect as a decorative piece to add to your tablescaping this season.
Geometric glass lantern
With an antique finish and unique design, this geometric metal and glass lantern will fit perfectly in your home no matter the decor.
Embroidered cushion cover
Cottagecore fans will love this embroidered cushion cover, which will fit perfectly among dreamy decor filled with nature and nostalgic pieces.
Leather folding chair
This folding chair is a minimalist lover’s dream, thanks to its simple yet stylish design, which is made of acacia wood with a leather seat.
Irregular glass vase
If you’re looking to add an understated piece to your home this burnt orange glass vase is just what you need.
Wooden bedside table
This wooden table features a standout textured door and will look great in your living space or next to your bed.
Utility basket
There’s no reason why your storage can’t be chic – and this natural-coloured cotton and linen multi-purpose basket is practical, simple and available in a range of sizes.
Bohemia crystal tumbler
Update your glassware with this Bohemia crystal glass tumbler.
Black ceramic trays
This striking black ceramic style dish is the ideal decorative piece for any room in the house.
Lamp with alabaster vase
This lamp with an alabaster base comes in a neutral colour making it a great transitional piece from season to season.
