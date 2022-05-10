All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Surrealism and expressionism collide with Zara Home’s latest collection inspired by Pablo Picasso – and these are the home accessories on our wishlist.
Art and interior lovers – we have some exciting news for you.
Zara Home has teamed up with the Picasso estate to create a new collection inspired by Pablo Picasso (yes, you’ve read that correctly).
The collection takes inspiration from Maya Ruiz-Picasso’s exhibition, which honed in on a selection of works and poems by the artist that were devoted to his daughter Maya.
Picasso’s signature ability to play with expressionism and surrealism is evident throughout the Picasso collection, with a variety of geometric pieces and colourful shapes across earthenware dishes and ceramic vases to fabrics and cushions – and we’ve selected nine products that we have our eye on before they sell out.
Picasso print linen napkins (pack of 2)
Add an artistic feel to your tablescape with these Picasso print linen napkins, which come in a pack of two.
Picasso earthenware dessert plate
Dessert is always a good idea – but it’s even better when it’s perfectly laid out on this earthenware plate, which features a design inspired by Pablo Picasso’s manuscripts.
Picasso “Maya Au Tablier” print
Add this playful print to your gallery wall this spring, featuring a large oil on canvas painting of Picasso’s eldest daughter, Maya, dressed in a red check apron and a toy boat in her hands.
Picasso “Maternite” print cushion cover
Looking for a statement piece to add to your sofa? Look no further than this cotton cushion cover printed with the reproduction of Picasso’s Maternité – an oil on canvas painting in which Picasso portrays a mother tenderly kissing her child on the forehead.
Striped blanket with Picasso embroidery
Picasso’s manuscripts were the inspiration behind this striped blanket made from linen and cotton with delicate embroidery.
Picasso earthenware jug
Take a little piece of Picasso home with this earthenware jug that features a subtle minimalist design and a pop of colour.
Picasso ceramic vase
Take your vase collection to the next level with this organically shaped ceramic vase with a narrow neck and vertical blue stripes that are inspired by the work of the iconic artist.
Picasso “Maya au Tablier” printed cotton tea towel
Ditch plain tea towels for this subtle yet fun design, which features a reproduction of Picasso’s Maya Au Tablier.
Shop Picasso “Maya au Tablier” printed cotton tea towel, £12.99
Picasso earthenware bowl
You’ll be happy you bought this earthenware bowl – it’s sure to jazz up your dinnerware collection, thanks to its chic, simple design.
