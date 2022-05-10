zara picasso collection collage

Zara Home teams up with the Picasso estate to launch homeware collection inspired by the artist – and these are our 9 favourite buys

Surrealism and expressionism collide with Zara Home’s latest collection inspired by Pablo Picasso  and these are the home accessories on our wishlist.

Art and interior lovers – we have some exciting news for you.

Zara Home has teamed up with the Picasso estate to create a new collection inspired by Pablo Picasso (yes, you’ve read that correctly).

The collection takes inspiration from Maya Ruiz-Picasso’s exhibition, which honed in on a selection of works and poems by the artist that were devoted to his daughter Maya.

Picasso’s signature ability to play with expressionism and surrealism is evident throughout the Picasso collection, with a variety of geometric pieces and colourful shapes across earthenware dishes and ceramic vases to fabrics and cushions – and we’ve selected nine products that we have our eye on before they sell out.

