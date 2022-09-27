The Spanish retailer has launched its third Origins collection, which comprises contemporary wardrobe staples and minimalist homeware pieces, including tableware and candles.
Ever since Zara’s first foray into home decor, interiors lovers (and minimalists, in particular) have clamoured to the Spanish retailer’s stores to see the latest homeware drops and decide how best to upgrade their homes with Zara’s simple signature designs.
Now, the platform has launched its third Origins collection – and this time it includes homeware.
The Zara Origins collection is a project focused on building a contemporary wardrobe using the finest materials and manufactured with high standards of expertise and craft.
The first two collections focused on winter and summer wardrobe staples, and now, the third collection has evolved to include homeware in a smart colour palette of navy, black, grey, camel and white across high-quality fabrics.
From drinking glasses and tableware to scents and bathroom accessories, Zara Origins takes it back to basics with this minimalist homeware offering – and we can’t get enough of it.
Below, we’ve selected a few of our favourite homeware pieces from the Zara Origins collection that have made it straight onto our wishlist.
Combed cotton towel
This terrycloth towel comes in a chic, muted brown shade and is made of 700gsm brushed cotton for high absorption capacity and wash resistance.
Fine candle (pack of 20)
Autumn is here, and that means it’s time to build that candle collection to help create the perfect warm and cosy atmosphere. Luckily for you, these fine candles come in a simple colourway of brown, black and ecru, making them the perfect addition to your minimalist interiors.
Zara large bohemia crystal wine glass
For those cosy nights at home, crack open a bottle of wine and pour it into these bohemia crystal glasses.
Cutlery set with ecru handle by Sabre Paris
This cutlery set was made in collaboration with Sabre Paris and includes a set of four stainless steel table cutlery with a shiny finish and an ecru handle.
Shop Zara cutlery set with ecru handle by Sabre Paris, £49.99
Zara Origins is available on Zara’s website and in selected stores now.
Images: Getty; Zara