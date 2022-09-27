Ever since Zara ’s first foray into home decor , interiors lovers (and minimalists , in particular) have clamoured to the Spanish retailer’s stores to see the latest homeware drops and decide how best to upgrade their homes with Zara ’s simple signature designs.

Now, the platform has launched its third Origins collection – and this time it includes homeware.

The Zara Origins collection is a project focused on building a contemporary wardrobe using the finest materials and manufactured with high standards of expertise and craft.

The first two collections focused on winter and summer wardrobe staples, and now, the third collection has evolved to include homeware in a smart colour palette of navy, black, grey, camel and white across high-quality fabrics.

From drinking glasses and tableware to scents and bathroom accessories, Zara Origins takes it back to basics with this minimalist homeware offering – and we can’t get enough of it.

Below, we’ve selected a few of our favourite homeware pieces from the Zara Origins collection that have made it straight onto our wishlist.