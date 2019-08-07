With the country on lockdown, many of us, understandably, aren’t feeling our sunniest selves. Whether it be job worries or the loneliness of solitary self-isolation, there are plenty of reasons why you might need a pick-me-up.

So, with a ‘glass half full’ view, you could say that quarantine is at least a chance to catch up on sleep and take some time for yourself – all of which would be improved by a self-care box delivery.

Ideal because you don’t have to leave the house, these little boxes of joy are filled with goodies like thought-provoking journals, bath bombs, calming teas and must-read books.

Plus, although a lot of companies are struggling to deliver at the moment, all of suggestions below (at the time of writing) are still welcoming customers, which is great news.

So, we hope you enjoy our curated list of self-care subscription boxes and that they make your lockdown a little easier.