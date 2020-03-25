7 self-care podcasts to tune into right now

Now is the time to practice self-care by simply listening to a mindfulness podcast. Here are our favourite picks.

We need to absorb all the comfort we can right now. While tensions are high, it is more important than ever to practice kindness with each other and ourselves. Podcasts are an easy way to help do this. Just get comfortable, close your eyes and plug into a podcast that eases anxieties and makes you feel good. From Dear Sugars to Katie Piper’s Extraordinary People, take a look at our handpicked list of self-care podcasts below.

Happy Place



Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast.

Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast is ideal to listen to after a long, hard day at the office. By encouraging us all to find our own ‘happy place’, Cotton further explores the ideas she discussed in her book, Happy. By inviting guests to chat through their own struggles with mental health and how they’ve dealt with issues, it makes for a relatable and lifting listen. Guests so far have included: Dawn French, Paloma Faith, Matt Haig, Tom Daley and Lena Headey. Listen here

Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations



Since Oprah Winfrey first appeared on our small screens she’s told us from one day to be kind to ourselves by ‘living our best lives’. And, of course, her podcast SuperSoul Conversations is no different. With everyone – from best-selling authors to big name celebrities – getting involved it certainly makes for an inspirational listen. And the latest person to share their wisdom? Michelle Obama, of course. Listen here

Extraordinary People



Katie Piper’s podcast will make you laugh, cry and leave you feeling inspired. By interviewing people who’ve turned adversity into positivity – like Hayley Doyle discussing her near death experience in her teens to Brooke Kinsella MBE opening up about the murder of her brother – they’re certainly empowering stories worth listening to. Listen here

Dear Sugars

Dear Sugars may be finished now, but that doesn’t mean the topics aren’t still relevant. Hosted by Cheryl Strayed and Steve Almond, they delve into everything from friendship to infidelity and sexual assault – all with an empathetic response. Listen here

Untangle

Produced by the people behind the Meditation Studio app, Untangle focuses on ‘inspiring, uncensored stories from people who have untangled from society’s giant rule book to create a meaningful life’. So if you’re on the hunt for a podcast that’ll help you feel calm on the commute, then this is the one to try because each podcast teaches you how to really slow down. Listen here

Radio Headspace

The Headspace Radio Podcast.

Georgie Okell’s weekly Radio Headspace podcast is all about how the mind works, and what the mind is capable of. Okell talks to athletes, explorers, scientists, members of the Headspace community and more, to find out how the mind can drive us to reach our goals and change our lives, what is important to us and what motivates us, as well as the science behind why we make certain decisions, and think the way we do. Listen here

How Did We Get Here?

Claudia Winkleman's How Did We Get Here podcast.

How Did We Get Here? is like a therapy session. Actually, it literally is a therapy session. Claudia Winkleman recently launched the podcast with her good friend and clinical psychologist Professor Tanya Byron. In each episode, they invite a“client” to sit with Byron as they talk through a specific family difficulty. Winkleman listens in a separate room, and later chats to them about what has been said. It gives an insight into what takes place in a therapy room, using personal stories that many people will relate to. Listen here

Want must-binge culture tips and chic interiors hacks? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Staying In email Enter your email address Let’s go!