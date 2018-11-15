2. Accept that this exists for you right now

When you’re practising acceptance, you are simply acknowledging that your emotions are real, they exist, and you’re choosing not to fight against them or run from them (because this causes more suffering to arise). You don’t need to like how you’re feeling; acceptance doesn’t mean liking. When we acknowledge what exists – without judging our experience – it protects us from escalating our stress reaction. When we struggle with our emotions, we tend to feel emotions about our emotions, e.g., hopelessness about our sadness.

Of course, accepting our emotions isn’t easy. It goes against our natural instincts to struggle against unpleasant sensations in order to ‘protect’ ourselves from possible harm. Remember, these feelings are not trying to hurt you, and they will pass. You can help your mind to understand that your emotions are not dangerous, in spite of how they might feel, every time you consciously accept their presence. Try to breathe with your feelings, and allow them to be here with you – as best you can. We can learn a great deal about who we are, what our needs are, and what we can do to ease our own suffering once we accept how we’re feeling.