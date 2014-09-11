10 ways to make your morning routine less stressful and more productive

Exercise in the morning

No, wait, before you fling your latte in this direction, hear us out. As impossible as it sounds, getting up and out of the house to do some exercise is one of the best ways to improve your morning. Exercising will give you a boost of energy to start the day right, a well-earned sense of accomplishment, and a revved up metabolism to awaken your body.

Furthermore, Cedric Bryant, PhD, chief science officer with the American Council on Exercise in San Diego says, "Research suggests in terms of performing a consistent exercise habit, individuals who exercise in the morning tend to do better." He continues, "The thinking is that they get their exercise in before other time pressures interfere."

Exercising in the morning can also improve your diet habits. A 2012 study conducted by Brigham Young University tested 35 women's neural response to food on a morning after they have completed 45 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise, and on a morning without exercise. The results found that the women's response to the crave-inducing food pictures decreased after the brisk workout. Moreover, on the day all of the women partook in morning exercise, they all increased their physical activity throughout the day. Win-win.

Michelle Obama (such strong arm envy) told O Magazine that she gets up at a staggering 4.30am to workout. She revealed her mindset: "If I had to get up to go to work, I'd get up and go to work. If I had to get up to take care of my kids, I'd get up to do that. But when it comes to yourself, then it's suddenly, "Oh, I can't get up at 4:30." So I had to change that. If I don't exercise, I won't feel good. I'll get depressed."

Even Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour partakes in morning exercise. According to the Guardian, before her daily blowdry, Ms Wintour starts her day at 5.45am with an exciting game of tennis.