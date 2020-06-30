3. Reading and watching all the dystopian content we could get our hands on

As if the real world wasn’t serving us enough ‘end of the world’ vibes, someone decided it was a good idea for us all to start cramming all the apocalyptic pop culture we could get our hands on. Suddenly, everyone was reading Station’s Eleven or watching Contagion, because consuming stories about everyone dying because of a deadly virus while people really are dying from a dead virus is apparently comforting or something?

4. Everyone signing up to Houseparty – and then panicking and deleting it when it got ‘hacked’

Remember when we were all obsessed with Houseparty and then suddenly panicked because some said it got ‘hacked’ and everyone thought they’d been scammed? Yeah, that was a moment.

5. Animal Crossing

Amid the chaos of the pandemic and the rollercoaster of emotions we were experiencing in lockdown, the adorable world of Animal Crossing became a respite from reality for those people lucky enough to get their hands on a Nintendo Switch.

The relaxing music and pandemic-free islands made Animal Crossing the perfect antidote to the outside world. People even went as far to host everything from graduations to birthday parties in the game – it was all incredibly wholesome.