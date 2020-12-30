Now that we’ve reached the tail end of a uniquely challenging year, most us of are understandably eager to turn over a fresh page. And while there is no minimising the harsh realities that have been felt around the world, there have also been several incredible moments of strength, progress and joy that have shown the future really does look bright.

Given that 2020 has frequently been branded an unsalvageable mess, however, you may well be in need of a reminder. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up just some of the truly amazing things that happened this year. From local acts of kindness to major worldwide movements, these are the moments we’ll remember in years to come.