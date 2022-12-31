“To treat others with softness”

“My lesson from this year has been to have more humility and compassion, and to treat others with softness. I have been reflecting on what I call the walking wounded; 2022 has made me realise that so many people we come into contact with are suffering behind the scenes. My aim is to be kind and understanding towards those I encounter in my day-to-day life, and to never forget that so many of us are struggling.” Amy, 47

“To ignore other people’s timelines”

“As a mum, you don’t start to feel like yourself right away or even on the same timeline as your friends. My daughter is two now and I just now am seeing signs of me and feeling like I know my body again.” Genieva, 32

“To be fearless in the pursuit of my passions”

“I learned that everything I want is always on the other side of fear. In order to achieve my wants and fulfil my passions, I need to be fearless; I need to know I CAN, I need to embed the idea of greatness in order to attract greatness. I learned that overcoming fear starts with high self worth, self value and self love. Your wants start with you and your mindset. You have to be fearless in order to achieve greatness.” Rokeya, 35

“To let go”

“The most important lesson I’ve learned in 2022 is to let go. Let go of anything that doesn’t serve you. If it doesn’t bring happiness, love or light, it’s got to go. 2022 was a year of change. Some things we had no control over; however, a lot we did. I’m going into 2023 feeling free, determined to make even more change and I’m more on my path than ever before.” Estelle, 40

“To value my own time better in relationships”

“No more taking on girlfriend duties at a talking stage salary in 2023.” Katie, 20

“How to get comfortable with being uncomfortable”

“The lesson learned this year is something I secretly knew but never really paid attention to: sometimes the only thing to do when you’re feeling stagnant or like nothing is going your way in life is to purposely put yourself in that uncomfortable place, whatever that might be for you. This year I opened up to a friend about how I’d been quietly struggling. It was a little uncomfortable and my relationships with certain friends have changed, but ultimately it was for the best and that brief moment of discomfort has led to a really crucial moment of understanding for me. So take that uncomfortable step, whether it’s giving someone you trust permission to dig deep or giving up alcohol or doing that thing alone – it could lead you to a happier, more fulfilled you” Zoe, 24