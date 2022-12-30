2022 has really kicked us around, huh? A cost of living crisis, global events that have shaken the world as we know it and a new Beyoncé album that truly changed lives. Whirlwind doesn’t even begin to cover it.

So as we hurtle toward the new year, it’s no wonder so many of us are a little apprehensive about what it could bring with it.

But whether we’re anxious about the increasing urgency of the climate crisis or whether Rihanna will finally drop new music in 2023, the internet is there to support the entire breadth of our emotions.