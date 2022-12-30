These 8 memes perfectly sum up how we feel about going into 2023
Get ready to laugh, cry and nod all the way into the new year.
2022 has really kicked us around, huh? A cost of living crisis, global events that have shaken the world as we know it and a new Beyoncé album that truly changed lives. Whirlwind doesn’t even begin to cover it.
So as we hurtle toward the new year, it’s no wonder so many of us are a little apprehensive about what it could bring with it.
But whether we’re anxious about the increasing urgency of the climate crisis or whether Rihanna will finally drop new music in 2023, the internet is there to support the entire breadth of our emotions.
For many of us, we just can’t quite believe it’s already time for another new year
But we’re embracing the new year energy nonetheless
Many of us are reflecting on what 2022 brought us
While others are using 2023 to get firm with their boundaries…
We’re not sure how things might turn out…
But no matter what, we’re primed and ready for whatever life throws at us
Happy new year, everyone!
