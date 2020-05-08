These are very surreal times we’re living in right now. Events around coronavirus have moved so quickly, and at such a dramatic pace, it’s hard to find the words that capture the sheer enormity of what’s happening.

We’re also stumped for words when it comes to the small, incidental details of our new lockdown lives. How can we possibly describe that newfound and rather passionate attachment we’re all feeling to our threadbare sofas? Or that woozy moment at the end of the evening when we’ve overloaded on wine/Netflix/games of Scrabble but aren’t sure where to turn next?